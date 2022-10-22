Derval O'Rourke: Top tricks to ease back on treats this Halloween

Halloween is coming around fast. It’s a challenging time, trying to allow our children to enjoy the fun of the night without eating so much junk, they feel sick!
Plan the Halloween school days off in advance. Decide what you think is appropriate for them to have and stick to that. Plan your meals for that weekend and agree that breakfast, lunch and dinner must be eaten before treat time. Make it fun and decide what games and movies you want to do. Keeping them busy and having fun will keep their focus off the junk food. Enjoy the holiday with your family!
Lunges. You’re going to need to exercise those legs for all the running to the door for Halloween anyway! Legs shoulder width apart, take a step forward with your right leg and go down as low as you can. Hold for a count of three then step back up. Repeat with your left leg. Do 10 reps of each leg and repeat three times.
Quick Chocolate Chip Cookies
A fun recipe that’s tasty and healthy - and you can get the kids involved too!
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
2 bananas, peeled and mashed
50g dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), chopped
40g porridge oats
25g desiccated coconut
Method
Preheat the oven to 160°C/325°F/gas 3. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Place all of the ingredients in a large bowl and use your hands to mix everything together. The bananas will bind the mixture so make sure to give them a good squeeze with your fingers.
When the cookie dough has formed, roll it into balls and place them a few centimetres apart on the prepared baking sheet. Use your hands to flatten the cookies slightly.
Bake for 15 minutes. Allow the cookies to cool slightly on the tray before removing to a wire rack.