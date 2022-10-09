Caitriona Redmond: Try this bolognese recipe and save money by buying less meat

Lentil Bolognese
Every single ingredient comes from the press or the freezer in this comforting bolognese recipe.
Servings2
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 15 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 tbsp vegetable oil
50g frozen chopped onions
2 tbsp chopped garlic
50g frozen chopped peppers
2 tbsp tomato puree
100g frozen chopped carrots
200g dried split lentils
1 tin chopped tomatoes
1 vegetable stock cube and hot water
1 tsp each of dried oregano, thyme, salt, and pepper
2 tbsp chopped basil
dried pasta for serving
Method
Cook the onions in the vegetable oil in a large saucepan on medium heat for 5 minutes before adding the garlic, tomato puree, and peppers, and cook for a further 5 minutes.
Add the carrots and lentils and stir well. Pour in the chopped tomatoes and 300ml of vegetable stock made with a stock cube.
Add the dried herbs and seasoning. Stir so that everything is combined.
Cover the saucepan and bring to a low simmer for an hour. Stir every so often so that the lentils don’t stick to the bottom of the pan.
Recipe Suggestion: This recipe is perfect for the slow cooker. Pop in all the ingredients (excluding the basil), stir well and place the cooker on high for 3-4 hours.
To serve, cook the pasta according to the instructions, strain then combine with the sauce, sprinkle chopped basil on top.
Vanilla Cake Traybake
I love making this vanilla cake as a tray-bake because I can slice it into bars.
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
150g butter
150g caster sugar
3 medium free-range eggs
1 tsp vanilla extract
150g plain flour
1 tsp baking powder
Method
Preheat your (fan) oven to 170°C. Line your baking tray with greaseproof baking paper.
In a large bowl beat the butter and sugar until they are light and fluffy. Add the eggs one by one, beating after each addition to make sure they are well combined. If the mixture starts to curdle, add a tablespoon of flour.
Pour in the vanilla extract, beat for a minute until it’s mixed into the batter. Finally, add the flour and baking powder, beat lightly until it becomes a pale, smooth mixture.
Pour the cake mixture into the pre-lined baking tray, no need to smooth out the edges this will happen naturally during the baking process. Bake for 20 minutes until golden brown on top.
Remove from the oven and allow to cool before icing and enjoy.
The fridge is an essential piece of kit in our kitchens and helps preserve our food for longer. It’s not our friend when it comes to cooking though. The colder food is before cooking the longer it’ll take to cook, particularly when it comes to heavier items like a whole chicken or dense butternut squash.
Remove your food from the fridge at least 30 minutes before putting it into the oven and this will reduce your cooking time and consequently energy consumption. It won’t save loads of energy but it will save a little and all those little changes in the kitchen add up.
A 2kg bag of Irish rooster potatoes is reduced to €1.24 this week in Lidl, making them the cheapest bag of potatoes in our shopping basket survey in quite some time.
Last week I mentioned that there had been a marked increase in the cost of eggs in Tesco and this has also been implemented in Dunnes Stores where half a dozen medium free-range eggs now cost €1.90. The price of producing eggs has increased and will increase over the winter due to the higher cost of fuel and feed.
Tesco Finest Round Roast is reduced to €7 per kg for clubcard customers only. Most, if not all, Tesco special offers are limited to clubcard holders so remember to bring your card with you or have the app on your phone when you head to the shops.
With Halloween on the horizon I’ll have a round-up of the best trick-or-treat friendly special offers next week so keep your eye out for that.