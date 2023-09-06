Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

47-acre Carlow farm achieves €14k an acre at auction

Aerial marked view of the 47-acre farm sold at auction near Bagenalstown

Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 09:59
Conor Power

Last featured on these pages in the edition of the July 27 last, a 47-acre farm in the townland of Ballinkillen, near Bagenalstown in County Carlow was sold at an online auction last Friday week.

The vendors were Gorey-based Quinn Property and the property was a roadside holding with two derelict houses on site, offered in one or more lots.

Lot 1 was 20.75 acres with a derelict residence. Lot 2 was 25.5 acres with woodland. Lot 3 was a 0.75-acre plot with a derelict residence. Lots 1 and 2 were guided at between €10,000 and €12,000 per acre while Lot 3 had a guide price of €30,000.

Bidding on Lot 1 began at €180,000, before reaching reached €310,000 (€15,000/acre) after the opening round while Lot 2 was at €200,000 (€7,800/acre) at the same juncture. Lot 3 began with a bid of €20,000 jumping as far as €75,000 after the first round.

After being declared on the market, Lot 1 brought further bids, before being sold for €320,000 (€15,400/acre). Lot 3 experienced another round of rapid bidding before selling for €87,000 — also to a local buyer. Lot 2 went back on the floor and, after breaching the reserve this time, it was sold for €250,000 (€10,000/acre).

After a highly successful day, auctioneer David Quinn had achieved a total sum of €657,000 — approximately €14,000/acre.

“Today’s result and the level of competition on show displays a clear depth of demand for similar holdings in the area,” he said afterward.

#Farming - PropertyPlace: Carlow
