32-acre West Cork farm seeking €14k per acre

Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 10:13
Conor Power

A 32-acre West Cork farm is new to the market with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde Property Services.

The holding is at Ballyhadown, 3.5km from Drimoleague and 1km from the Drimoleague-Skibbereen road.

“The lands have been leased for a number of years,” says selling agent John Hodnett. “They’re laid out in pasture, well fenced and in more-or-less one division. The lands are of good quality and sheltered and they would be suitable for any crop.”

There are no entitlements attached to the land — something which isn’t a particular disadvantage these days; suiting a growing cohort of potential purchasers.

The property contains a stone-built traditional two-storey home — something which is a considerable asset to this executor sale. Accommodation includes a kitchen, living room, back kitchen, reception room, bathroom and three bedrooms.

“The residence hasn’t been occupied for a number of years,” says John. “However, it’s in good structural condition.

“The outbuildings comprise of a hay barn and a selection of stone-built farm buildings requiring modernising.”

The guide price is €450,000. At €14,000 per acre, it’s a strong price, reflective of the state of the market in this part of the world.

122-acre quality Cork farm with period house for auction

Farming
