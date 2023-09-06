43.8-acre farm near Killorglin already under offer

Killarney-based auctioneer Ken O’Sullivan is selling a 43.8-acre farm located at Kilcoolaght East, Killorglin, County Kerry.

The property is just over 6km from Killorglin and approximately 8km from Beaufort in what is a very sought-after part of the Kingdom, where dairy farms in particular have achieved very strong prices in recent years.

“The property hasn’t been farmed intensively in decades,” says Ken, who points out that there was a small suckler herd operation there more recently, keeping the land in good heart.

The farm is large enough to constitute a substantial-sized holding in an area where substantial property has not been too frequently available in the last few years. The land quality is good with very strong potential.

“The interest has been good and we’ve had some offers already,” confirms Ken. “There’s a bit of interest both locally and from outside.”

The holding has a range of traditional-type outbuildings which are in need of repair, as well as a two-bedroom single-storey dwelling requiring complete refurbishment. There is good road frontage onto the public road and part of the farm (north of the access lane from the public road) is in a Special Area of Conservation.

A river and a stream form the northern and eastern boundaries.

All things considered, the price guide of €490,000 (€11,200/acre) is a reasonable one.