43.8-acre farm near Killorglin already under offer

The farm is large enough to constitute a substantial-sized holding in an area where substantial property has not been too frequently available in the last few years.
43.8-acre farm near Killorglin already under offer

The holding has a range of traditional-type outbuildings which are in need of repair, as well as a two-bedroom single-storey dwelling requiring complete refurbishment.

Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 10:15
Conor Power

Killarney-based auctioneer Ken O’Sullivan is selling a 43.8-acre farm located at Kilcoolaght East, Killorglin, County Kerry.

The property is just over 6km from Killorglin and approximately 8km from Beaufort in what is a very sought-after part of the Kingdom, where dairy farms in particular have achieved very strong prices in recent years.

“The property hasn’t been farmed intensively in decades,” says Ken, who points out that there was a small suckler herd operation there more recently, keeping the land in good heart.

The farm is large enough to constitute a substantial-sized holding in an area where substantial property has not been too frequently available in the last few years. The land quality is good with very strong potential.

The land quality is good with very strong potential.
The land quality is good with very strong potential.

“The interest has been good and we’ve had some offers already,” confirms Ken. “There’s a bit of interest both locally and from outside.”

The holding has a range of traditional-type outbuildings which are in need of repair, as well as a two-bedroom single-storey dwelling requiring complete refurbishment. There is good road frontage onto the public road and part of the farm (north of the access lane from the public road) is in a Special Area of Conservation. 

A river and a stream form the northern and eastern boundaries.

All things considered, the price guide of €490,000 (€11,200/acre) is a reasonable one.

Read More

32-acre West Cork farm seeking €14k per acre

More in this section

Tractor spreading artificial fertilizers in field National Fertiliser Database comes into effect with 90,000 farmers registered so far
Close-up on a farmer working at a farm and walking around the fields checking the grass IFA meets with banks over potential cashflow issues on farms due to substantial milk price drop
Precious produce Teagasc Winter Milk Open Day takes place next week
#Farming - PropertyPlace: KillorglinPlace: Kerry
Precious produce

Milk supply down 44m litres in first seven months of the year

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd