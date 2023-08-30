New forestry forwarder training course

A new training course will offer students specific guidance on how to use forestry forwarders.

Forestry forwarders are specialised machines used to collect cut lengths of timber and transport them from the forest to a roadside stacking area on harvesting sites.

Forwarder machine operators are required to have a broad technical ability and knowledge alongside safety, environmental and organisational skills.

The course will be developed by Cavan and Monaghan Education and Training Board (CMETB) in conjunction with Teagasc Ballyhaise Agricultural College.

It is supported by Skills to Advance, a national initiative by SOLAS, that provides upskilling and reskilling opportunities to employees.

Dr Anne-Marie Butler, Teagasc Head of Education, said staff in Ballyhaise Agricultural College have worked closely with forestry harvesting contractors to identify skills gaps as well as those likely to become important in the future.

She explained those enrolling on the course will receive training using the forwarder simulator at Ballyhaise Agricultural College. They will attend one day a week via face-to-face and online classes, along with completing industry visits relevant to the course.

They should also be participating in on-the-job learning, facilitated by their employers, on these machines to ensure they become proficient operators during the timeframe of the course.

On successful completion of the course, employees will receive a QQI level 5 certificate.