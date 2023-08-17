Tillage farmers 'facing into serious loss-making situation'

Tillage farmers are "facing into a serious loss-making situation", the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has warned.

IFA national grain chairman Kieran McEvoy said that feed spring barley and winter wheat are "incurring significant losses per acre, particularly on rented land".

Analysis completed by IFA shows that a 2.6 tonnes per acre spring feed barley crop grown on rented land is losing approximately €125 per acre, even after all direct payments.

High land rents – inflated by new nitrates rules – and declining Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) payments are "hammering" tillage farmers this year.

"The combination of declining CAP payments; very high input costs; moderate to poor yields from a difficult growing season; high land rental costs; and atrocious weather in July and early August are all coming home to roost now," Mr McEvoy outlined.

"While the weather has improved over the past 10 days with better ground conditions, many farmers still have winter barley straw unbaled and a significant portion of spring barley crops yet to harvest."

Rejection levels

Many of the later sown malting barley crops are now facing very high rejection levels, the IFA said.

"We are urgently seeking a meeting with Boortmalt on this issue as something has to be done to alleviate the losses farmers are facing due to the high rejection levels," Mr McEvoy continued.

Tillage farmers are facing huge financial losses this year.

"It’s now clear that we will need further Government support if this sector is to stand still, let alone increase its land area in the coming decade."

Otherwise, Mr McEvoy warned, a "massive contraction" in Ireland's tillage area may be seen in the coming months and years.

According to the Department of Agriculture, there was an approximate 6% or 20,000 hectare increase in tillage area in Ireland last year over 2021.

The Climate Action Plan has set a target to increase the area under tillage crops to 400,000 hectares by 2030.