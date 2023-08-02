'Crucial' that malting barley price and FOB Creil link is maintained

It is "crucial" that the link between the malting barley price paid by Boortmalt and the free on board (FOB) Creil market is maintained, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has said.

IFA malting barley committee chairman Kieran McEvoy said that "it looks like it will ensure a significant premium for malting barley over feed barley in 2023, which will be badly needed".

"However, we are not happy with Boortmalt’s decision to impose a €10 per tonne drying charge for 2023," Mr McEvoy said.

We spoke with Boortmalt representatives last week. Given the income and weather challenges tillage farmers face this year, imposing a drying charge is very much a retrograde step.

"We will be meeting Boortmalt shortly and we will raise this issue again."

Significant premium

Mr McEvoy said that the FOB Creil is set to deliver a "very significant premium" for Irish malting barley growers.

"At current market prices, it will be €60-65 euro per tonne over feed," he continued.

"It is frustrating that the €10 per tonne drying charge is eroding this.

"However, it is essential that we retain the FOB Creil as the price reference for Irish malting barley for this year and future years."

Quality specifications

Reports from early malting barley crops are positive, with proteins reported between 8.5%-9.5%, according to the IFA.

Growers with later planted spring barley crops are concerned about meeting the malting quality specifications.

"This harvest, it is critically important for growers that the amount of barley that passes for malting is maximised," Mr McEvoy added.

"We have requested a meeting with Boortmalt representatives to discuss ways to ensure this is achieved."