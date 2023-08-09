€650,000 guide price for 60-acre farm on the N21

Located in a fertile part of the Golden Vale in West Limerick, a 60-acre grass farm is brand new to the market with Abbeyfeale-based auctioneers Sherry Fitzgerald Stack.
The property is in the townland of Coolanoran, approximately 5km to the northeast of Newcastle West, 6km from Rathkeale and 30 kilometres from Limerick city on the N21 — the main road linking Limerick city and Tralee.
“This is excellent quality grassland,” says selling agent Maurice Stack, who is expecting there to be good level of interest in the property — particularly from the Kerry side.
There is a central roadway that runs through the property, giving access to all parts of it. There is a good water supply and an electricity supply on the holding, with a small river forming part of its northern boundary.
The guide price is €650,000. At €10,800/acre, it offers very tempting value for anyone looking for a substantial block of quality grassland in this part of the world.
The same agent recently sold a 67-acre holding a half-hour drive west of here near Ballylongford in Kerry in lots for prices between €11,000 and €13,000 per acre.