€650,000 guide price for 60-acre farm on the N21

Located in a fertile part of the Golden Vale in West Limerick, a 60-acre grass farm is brand new to the market with Abbeyfeale-based auctioneers Sherry Fitzgerald Stack.

The property is in the townland of Coolanoran, approximately 5km to the northeast of Newcastle West, 6km from Rathkeale and 30 kilometres from Limerick city on the N21 — the main road linking Limerick city and Tralee.