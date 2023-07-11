'Animal welfare issues' revealed in documentary spark investigation into dairy industry 

In a statement on Monday evening, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue condemned the "shocking" practices featured in the investigation.
He said: "They were certainly not reflective of the work that farmers put into managing their farm enterprises responsibly. Farmers care for their animals and would never want to see them mistreated.
"As Minister, I have worked with stakeholders on a range of measures to improve calf welfare, and farmers and the industry are embracing these measures."
Mr McConalogue said that the footage shown on RTÉ was the "actions of a few".
He confirmed that the department had asked RTÉ to provide it with all of the available footage so an investigation could be launched.
He added: "What we saw was utterly unacceptable, and in some instances, was unlawful."
“In the first instance, the blame and culpability for this mistreatment lies absolutely with the individuals involved and those supervisors who may have had knowledge of these cruel practices, but who failed to act. ICMSA expects the Department to now investigate fully, and we know that they will be through and fair.”
However, Mr McCormack said that ICMSA and farmers, in general, rejected categorically any suggestion that this kind of abuse was widespread or a norm.