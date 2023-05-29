New guides for farmers on land eligibility and conditionality under new CAP  

A new guide to land eligibility and an explanatory handbook for conditionality requirements have been published by the Department of Agriculture.

The two guides are aimed at providing information to farmers and advisors on the changes to the new Common Agricultural Policy programme from now to 2027.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that the new CAP has brought with it "a raft of changes regarding land eligibility which will be of benefit to farmers and it is important that we give as much guidance as possible to farmers regarding these changes".

The guide to land eligibility is a practical guide to help farmers to understand the rules on land eligibility for the various areas related to EU schemes, such as the Basic Income Support for Sustainability scheme.

"The guide provides useful explanations, examples, and images for relevant subjects like eligible agriculture areas and agricultural activities," Mr McConalogue said.

"Included are detailed examples of eligible and beneficial farm features and other features that are considered ineligible. The guide also includes a question and answers section and worked examples of the calculation of eligible hectares for a number of different land parcels."

Conditionality

Conditionality replaces cross compliance under the new CAP and whilst many of the requirements remain the same, "there are changes and we want farmers and their advisors to be fully aware of the changes", Mr McConalogue continued.

"The explanatory handbook for conditionality requirements has been drafted to help farmers understand and comply with a set of mandatory requirements and baseline conditions referred to as conditionality," he said.

Conditionality comprises of 11 Statutory Management Requirements and nine Good Agricultural and Environmental Conditions and beneficiaries of the CAP must comply with these conditionality requirements from 2023 onwards.

"By complying with these conditionality requirements, farmers are contributing to Ireland’s overall ambition to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, improve nutrient use and efficiency, reduce chemical nitrogen use, improve water and air quality," Mr McConalogue added.

The new guides are available on the Gov.ie.