86-acre farm in North Cork offers tempting value

The 86-acre farm is in a lively agricultural area in North Cork.

Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 10:02
Conor Power

A quality 86-acre farm is new to the market with Blarney-based auctioneer Dan Fleming. 

Located in the townland of Drompeach, Lombardstown, the property is in a lively agricultural area in North Cork, approximately 14km west of Mallow, 12km from Banteer and 10km from the village of Bweeng. The famous Laharn Dancing Crossroads is just to the south.

According to the selling agents, all the lands are extremely level and in grass in this dual-purpose farm with double road frontage. The holding also has a four-bedroom bungalow and farmyard with cattle crush, silage layouts and cubicle sheds.

In the immediate area, there is an abundance of progressive dairy farmers in a part of the country closely associated with the origins of the co-operative movement. There is also a strong presence from the beef cattle sector as well as the equestrian sector nearby.

“It’s lovely, level land,” says Dan. “The bungalow and the sheds are there too, which offer great potential, and we can sell the farm with or without the house.”

The property is brand new to the market but so far, the selling agent says, there has been some good interest shown in this substantial-sized farm. It’s a tempting opportunity for many to purchase a substantial quantity of reasonably-price good-quality land, with expectations of offers in excess of €10,000 per acre.

