133-acre farm outside Carrigaline should achieve €20k an acre

At present, there are beef cattle grazing the rich pastures, according to the selling agents.
The land in this part of Munster is characterized by gently undulating free-draining fields, of which this is a typical example.

Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 12:36
Conor Power

In a superb location just 3.5km from Carrigaline, a large holding of 133 acres (with over €10,000/annum of entitlements) is new to the market with Carrigaline-based selling Dennehy Auctioneers.

The fast-growing suburb of Cork city is a busy and industrialized one and land in the area is highly sought-after.

“This is top-quality land,” says selling agent Roy Dennehy. “It was part of a dairying operation before and it’s all in grassland.”

“There is good interest in it so far,” says Roy. “We’re getting interest from nearby as well as from farther afield.”

The land in this part of Munster is characterized by gently undulating free-draining fields, of which this is a typical example and the lands have excellent road frontage extending to some 580 metres.

The selling agents remain tight-lipped with regard to price, stating that they are open to offers. In this area, a number of sales have taken place in recent years so it would be reasonable to predict that this farm should easily achieve in the region of €20,000 per acre.

€17,500 an acre sought for 40-acre farm west of Cork city

