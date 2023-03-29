Wexford tillage parcel makes almost €22k/acre at auction

Gorey-based auctioneers Quinn Property conducted another successful online auction on Tuesday March 21 of a 20.74-acre farm a few kilometres south of Enniscorthy in the townland of Sweetfarm.

The tillage holding was described by the selling agents as a "superb roadside holding in a very attractive area" and its location close to Enniscorthy meant it held the tantalising possibility of getting planning permission at a future point.