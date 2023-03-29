42-acre of pasture near Bandon offers tempting value at €10-12k/acre

42-acre of pasture near Bandon offers tempting value at €10-12k/acre

View over 42-acr farm near Bandon, looking south towards the sea.

Wed, 29 Mar, 2023 - 10:23
Conor Power

The rolling pasture land around Bandon in the ‘eastern’ end of West Cork has become one of Munster’s most sought-after zones for quality agricultural land.

The combination of excellent soil conditions, a strong tradition of competitive and progressive dairy farming, and the region’s proximity to Cork City and port all contribute to the strong legacy associated with agricultural and here — a phenomenon that recent trends in agri-land values have strengthened even further.

A close-up of some of the quality land at Garrendruige, Bandon, Co Cork.

When some of this property comes on the market, therefore, one is assured of strong interest and a price level that the rest of observers in the marketplace will be keen to watch.

A 41.7-acre farm in the townland of Garrendruige, 7km south of Bandon, is new to the market with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde Property Services. The farm is, as the selling agent Ernest Forde points out, is situated in a thriving agricultural hinterland, consists of good quality land, and is laid out in easily managed divisions.

The property has a good stretch of road frontage on its southern flanks, while a stream runs the full length of its northern boundary.

The holding has been very well maintained but wouldn’t represent the very best that this area has to offer. There is a small amount of wastage on the parts bounding the stream and the topography is relatively hilly in nature. It will, therefore, be interesting to see what the market makes of this property. There’s no doubting its qualities but it won’t be in the upper end of the local market where properties are regularly making in the region of €20,000/acre. According to Ernest, interest has been good so far.

Aerial marked view of the 42-acre farm at Garrendruige, Bandon, Co Cork.

“We’ve had a number of inquiries so far,” confirms Ernest, who says that the holding should be an attractive prospect for a number of dairy farmers in the area seeking additional acres. “The interest in it is building.”

The current owner of the land is scaling back operations and the expectation for this substantial piece of grassland is between €10,000 and €12,000 per acre.

Farming
