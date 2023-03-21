Japanese researchers invent robot ready to sow, prune and harvest

Researchers in Tokyo with backing from tech giant Sony have developed a novel robot, with the ability to sow, prune, and harvest plants, helping to achieve large-scale ‘Synecoculture farming’.

Synecoculture is a new farming technique that, similar to intercropping, involves growing mixed plant species together in high density.

Proponents claim it increases agricultural productivity, while enriching the ecosystem and improving biodiversity.

However, it is a labour-intensive process requiring complex operation with varying plant species selected for each growing season, with crops all growing at different growing speeds on the same land, requiring continual upkeep.

The new solar-powered robot system will allow sowing, pruning, and harvesting to be automated with precision.

While the operational issues present with Synecoculture can be addressed by using an agricultural robot, most existing robots can only automate one of the above three tasks in a simple farmland environment, thus falling short of the literacy and decision-making skills required of them to perform Synecoculture.

Moreover, the robots may make unnecessary contact with the plants and damage them, affecting their growth and the harvest.

The robot was designed by a group of researchers led by Takuya Otani, an Assistant Professor at Waseda University, in collaboration with Sustainergy Company and Sony CSL.

The robot is called SynRobo, with “syn” conveying the meaning of “together with" humans. It manages a variety of mixed plants grown in the shade of solar panels, an otherwise unutilised space.

Explaining how the robot will work, Professor Otani said: "It has a four-wheel mechanism that enables movement on uneven land and a robotic arm that expands and contracts to help overcome obstacles. The robot can move on slopes and avoid small steps.

“The system also utilizes a 360o camera to recognize and manoeuvre its surroundings. In addition, it is loaded with various farming tools—anchors (for punching holes), pruning scissors, and harvesting setups. The robot adjusts its position using the robotic arm and an orthogonal axes table that can move horizontally.” Besides these features, the researchers also invented techniques for efficient seeding.

They coated seeds from different plants with soil to make equally-sized balls. These made their shape and size consistent so that the robot could easily sow seeds from multiple plants.

Furthermore, an easy-to-use, human-controlled manoeuvring system was developed to facilitate the robot’s functionality. The system helps it operate tools, implement automatic sowing, and switch tasks.

The new robot could successfully sow, prune, and harvest in dense vegetation, making minimal contact with the environment during the tasks because of its small and flexible body.

In addition, the new technology enabled the robot to avoid obstacles 50% better while reducing its operating time by 49%, compared to a simple controller.

Prof. Otani explained the new automated technology could have the potential to improve soil fertility in developing nations, such as Kenya.

“This research has developed an agricultural robot that works in environments where multiple species of plants grow in dense mixtures," he said.

“It can be widely used in general agriculture as well as Synecoculture—only the tools need to be changed when working with different plants. This robot will contribute to improving the yield per unit area and increase farming efficiency.

“Moreover, its agricultural operation data will help automate the manoeuvring system. As a result, robots could assist agriculture in a plethora of environments.

"In fact, Sustainergy Company is currently preparing to commercialise this innovation in abandoned fields in Japan and desertified areas in Kenya, among other places.”