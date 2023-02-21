North Cork farm seeking €12k+ an acre already under offer

Holding near Mallow is in good-quality grass, and includes a dwelling in need of renovation
North Cork farm seeking €12k+ an acre already under offer

The farm is in the townland of Gortnagraigue, about 2.5km from Mallow.

Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 17:01
Conor Power

Located in North Cork, about 2.5km from the busy market town of Mallow in the townland of Gortnagraigue, a 32-acre farm is new to the market with Mallow-based O’Connell Auctioneers and is already under offer.

“Basically, it comprises 32.5 acres and it has a dwelling in need of extensive renovations,” says selling agent John O’Connell. “There’s also a three-bay slatted unit.”

With Mallow being so close, it is not surprising there is already serious interest in the holding. These days, convenient tracts of land are in steady demand and the added benefit of a house on the property brings plenty focus from the non-farming sector too.

“It’s all in grass, with good quality land — a nice warm holding,” Mr O'Connell said.

The price expectation is quoted as “in excess of €12,000 per acre” and the interest is coming from both farming and non-farming sources.

“There’s a lot of interest in it, and it’s under offer... there’s interest from expanding farmers and hobby farmers and, because of its closeness to town, from people with no farming interest,” Mr O'Connell said.

With the combined interest, this executor sale could set a strong price.

Read More

Early interest being shown in 68-acre West Cork farm

More in this section

Kerry Dairy and Bank of Ireland to offer sustainability-linked loans to milk suppliers  Kerry Dairy and Bank of Ireland to offer sustainability-linked loans to milk suppliers 
Freshly processed milk Milk price cuts 'wipe out' liquid milk premium 
Tirlán confirms 6c per litre cut to base milk price for January supplies Tirlán confirms 6c per litre cut to base milk price for January supplies
#Farming - PropertyPlace: CorkOrganisation: O’Connell Auctioneers
<p>A number of support measures were announced by Government on Tuesday.</p>

'Some needed aid' provided for farms in cost of living package 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
IE Logo
Farming Calendar

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd