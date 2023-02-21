North Cork farm seeking €12k+ an acre already under offer

Located in North Cork, about 2.5km from the busy market town of Mallow in the townland of Gortnagraigue, a 32-acre farm is new to the market with Mallow-based O’Connell Auctioneers and is already under offer.
“Basically, it comprises 32.5 acres and it has a dwelling in need of extensive renovations,” says selling agent John O’Connell. “There’s also a three-bay slatted unit.”
With Mallow being so close, it is not surprising there is already serious interest in the holding. These days, convenient tracts of land are in steady demand and the added benefit of a house on the property brings plenty focus from the non-farming sector too.
“It’s all in grass, with good quality land — a nice warm holding,” Mr O'Connell said.
The price expectation is quoted as “in excess of €12,000 per acre” and the interest is coming from both farming and non-farming sources.
“There’s a lot of interest in it, and it’s under offer... there’s interest from expanding farmers and hobby farmers and, because of its closeness to town, from people with no farming interest,” Mr O'Connell said.
With the combined interest, this executor sale could set a strong price.