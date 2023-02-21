North Cork farm seeking €12k+ an acre already under offer

Located in North Cork, about 2.5km from the busy market town of Mallow in the townland of Gortnagraigue, a 32-acre farm is new to the market with Mallow-based O’Connell Auctioneers and is already under offer.

“Basically, it comprises 32.5 acres and it has a dwelling in need of extensive renovations,” says selling agent John O’Connell. “There’s also a three-bay slatted unit.”