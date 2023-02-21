Early interest being shown in 68-acre West Cork farm

A substantial 68-acre farm is new to the market in West Cork with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde Property Services.
The property is partially in need of some works to bring it back to its best and, as such, represents an opportunity to purchase a good quantity of acreage with potential in a part of Munster where such opportunity does not come along every day of the week.
The holding is 4.5km south of Drimoleague village in the townland of Kilscohanagh and yielded a number of enquiries the day after it went online, according to the selling agent John Hodnett.
“It has excellent road frontage on two sides,” Mr Hodnett said. “There would be about 65 acres of good grassland, while the remaining few acres would be in need of reseeding and reclamation.”
The farm is part of a larger holding the agents are also selling and there are entitlements coming with this property, further details of which can be obtained from the selling agents.
“The lands are securely fenced and low-lying, with an abundance of access,” said Mr Hodnett, who added enquiries so far have leaned towards interest from the dairying sector.
The price expectation for this farm is in the region of €700,000, Mr Hodnett said, equating to a price per acre of about €10,300 — a reasonable price and good opportunity.