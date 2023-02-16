Salmonella outbreak at ninth poultry farm

A cause for the current outbreak, which was first detected on January 24, has yet to be identified.
Salmonella outbreak at ninth poultry farm

Farmers are not currently compensated for the losses due to salmonella outbreaks, however, the department said could be further cases could emerge.

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 09:39
Rachel Martin

A ninth Irish poultry flock has tested positive for salmonella typhimurium, officials have confirmed. 

A cause for the current outbreak, which was first detected on January 24, has yet to be identified.

Responding to questions from the Irish Examiner, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine confirmed the nine affected broiler flocks are based in Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, and Mayo.

The flocks affected were detected through routine testing as part of the National Salmonella Control Programme, with the department claiming that the identification of the cases demonstrates the effectiveness of the programme.

The department would not confirm the number of birds culled so far but confirmed all affected flocks have been depopulated, adding that no birds from the culled flocks have entered the food chain. Farmers are not currently compensated for the losses due to salmonella outbreaks, however, the department said could be further cases could emerge.

'Very complex' investigation

A spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: “It is anticipated that ongoing testing prior to slaughter may give rise to some further positive results in flocks associated with this outbreak. Any such further positive flocks will also be culled and will not enter the food chain.”

However, the cause of the outbreaks remains unidentified. So far, there are no cases of sickness in humans associated with the outbreaks.

A department spokesperson explained the investigation had been “very complex” as there are many potential different sources of salmonella infection.

“Potential sources of infection can include, but are not limited to, an infected broiler breeder flock (as infection can pass via the hatching egg), cross-contamination in the Hatchery, contaminated transport containers or vehicles or contaminated feed. All possible sources are being investigated,” the spokesperson said. 

“The department continues to work closely with the Food Business Operator, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) and the National Reference Laboratory in order to determine the cause of the outbreak of salmonella typhimurium and to mitigate the risk of further outbreaks. 

"This involves very significant amounts of sampling and testing and includes both company and official sampling by the department."

Read More

Salmonella confirmed in eight poultry flocks

More in this section

Grazing cows. €3m for integrated AD and green biorefining demonstration initiative
Irish cows Farmers 'willing to do fair share' for environment - but won't 'take extreme proposals'
Tractor spreading artificial fertilizers. Transport, agricultural. Fertiliser prices up 123% in 2022
#Farming - Pigs and Poultry
<p>Peadar O'Driscoll has been focusing on getting things right on his farm in Skibbereen, West Cork, ahead of spring grazing.</p>

Signpost: Putting in the groundwork ahead of spring grazing in Skibbereen

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
IE Logo
Farming Calendar

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.256 s