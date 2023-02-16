Salmonella outbreak at ninth poultry farm

A ninth Irish poultry flock has tested positive for salmonella typhimurium, officials have confirmed.

A cause for the current outbreak, which was first detected on January 24, has yet to be identified.

Responding to questions from the Irish Examiner, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine confirmed the nine affected broiler flocks are based in Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, and Mayo.

The flocks affected were detected through routine testing as part of the National Salmonella Control Programme, with the department claiming that the identification of the cases demonstrates the effectiveness of the programme.

The department would not confirm the number of birds culled so far but confirmed all affected flocks have been depopulated, adding that no birds from the culled flocks have entered the food chain. Farmers are not currently compensated for the losses due to salmonella outbreaks, however, the department said could be further cases could emerge.

'Very complex' investigation

A spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: “It is anticipated that ongoing testing prior to slaughter may give rise to some further positive results in flocks associated with this outbreak. Any such further positive flocks will also be culled and will not enter the food chain.”

However, the cause of the outbreaks remains unidentified. So far, there are no cases of sickness in humans associated with the outbreaks.

A department spokesperson explained the investigation had been “very complex” as there are many potential different sources of salmonella infection.

“Potential sources of infection can include, but are not limited to, an infected broiler breeder flock (as infection can pass via the hatching egg), cross-contamination in the Hatchery, contaminated transport containers or vehicles or contaminated feed. All possible sources are being investigated,” the spokesperson said.

“The department continues to work closely with the Food Business Operator, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) and the National Reference Laboratory in order to determine the cause of the outbreak of salmonella typhimurium and to mitigate the risk of further outbreaks.

"This involves very significant amounts of sampling and testing and includes both company and official sampling by the department."