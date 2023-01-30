Salmonella confirmed in eight poultry flocks

Eight poultry flocks in Ireland have been confirmed as positive for Salmonella Typhimurium.

All of these flocks have been restricted and are under Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine controls.

The flocks are located in a number of different locations, the department said.

Investigation ongoing

A department spokesperson said: "The Department of Agriculture is working closely with the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and the National Reference Laboratory for Salmonella, in order to determine the cause of an outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium and to mitigate risks.

"This investigation is ongoing.

"A National Salmonella Control Programme in poultry operates on an ongoing basis, including regular sampling by DAFM and farmers at multiple points during the life stages of poultry flocks.

"This programme has been operating successfully over many years, with a very low prevalence of any Salmonella species in Irish broiler flocks."

'Devastating'

Irish Farmers' Association poultry chair Nigel Sweetnam has said that the confirmed cases of Salmonella are in a small number of farms, however, it is "devastating" for the flock owners concerned.

Mr Sweetnam said the affected flocks are restricted and there is "no threat to human health".

He told the Irish Examiner that farmers should be vigilant, and to continue with the "excellent job" they have done in implementing biosecurity measures recently, with keeping bird flu out of flocks in the last number of months "testament to farmers' capabilities".