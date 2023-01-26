52-acre farm in Limerick's Golden Vale seeks price north of €600k

A 52-acre block of land in the heart of Limerick’s Golden Vale is garnering plenty of active interest at the moment, according to the selling agents, Limerick-based auctioneers REA Dooley Group.

The property is in the townland of Appleton, adjacent to the village of Feohanagh, 8km southeast of Newcastle West and approximately 25km southwest of Limerick City.

This is an area where good quality pastureland abounds and where the dominant agricultural sector is dairying, with a number of progressive dairying operations close by. The beef cattle industry would be the second most current sector in this part of Munster.

Some of the land and outbuildings on the site.

As has been well established by this point, the appetite for land in the dairying sector continues to grow, fuelled by the combination of strong cash receipts and the mounting need to offset carbon emissions against acreage.

“It’s in a good central location in the Golden Vale, with a good hinterland of dairy farmers,” says selling agent Pat Dooley.

The farm is accessed from the public road via a long sweeping driveway and the existence of a house and a collection of outbuildings adds to the value of this quality land holding.

The dwelling is a two-storey property in need of considerable renovation, while the outbuildings are in a basic but usable condition.

Accommodation in the house includes four bedrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen. The outbuildings include a three-column shed, hay barn with lean-to, cubicle shed and holding yard.

“The land is very good,” says Pat. “There are seven or eight divisions altogether. There’s a house on the property needing a good lot of renovation... It’s only just outside the village of Feohanagh, off the main N20 Limerick-Tralee road.”

Up to now, the land has been used for grazing, presenting mature pasture with a solid record. The interest has been encouraging, the agent says, with more than one party placing bids on the farm.

“The interest has been good and we have offers on the table at the moment, which are close to the reserve level but which are not being considered at the moment," Pat adds.

Over €11,500 an acre

The price expectation for this intriguing property is, the agent confirms, “north of €600,000”.

At over €11,500 per acre, this is certainly a reasonable expectation, given the location and the quality of the product on offer.

“We’ve a bit to go but there’s good interest there, with two clients currently bidding for it,” says Pat, adding that there aren’t any entitlements coming with the property.

This farm will be one to watch over the coming weeks. In many ways, it’s in a perfect location to attract plenty of offers, and it is this factor, rather than the existence of a house, that seems to be dictating the active interest in it.