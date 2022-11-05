Herd Management: Revisit your feed budget as stock motor through silage

Although a good bit of silage was made in September and October, it could not make up for the deficit due to lower yields in earlier cuts and the fact that many were feeding back silage during the summer.

So much so, that I am beginning to get calls from farmers who fear that they may run out if they don’t slow down consumption. I mentioned this issue two weeks ago and it seems to a bit more of a problem than most had thought. Most farms will still require between 75 and 90 days of silage to reach the end of their normal winter feeding period. Even if you did the maths in the weeks gone by it would be no harm to do a quick calculation on your remaining stocks now that January 1 is just around the corner.

A man commented to me the other day that the cows must know he’s tight on fodder as they are eating it like it’s going out of fashion, or words to that effect!!! With the recent spell of cold having accelerated appetites even further, some will need to stretch feed ASAP.

One thing for certain is that it is better to stretch silage when you have a good supply left, rather than waiting until you only have a small bit left.

There will be no harm in overcompensating now and being left with a good reserve next spring. In my book that would be a good quality problem to have!

Plan ahead

Be realistic - and even pessimistic - when doing a feed budget for the remainder of the winter. Add extra days on to the other end of the winter and budget for slightly higher intakes per animal per day. Hoping that you will have enough silage is a dangerous game when bale silage is making €60 at present, what could they be making in march if a lot of the country is out trying to buy them?

Can you afford to just live in hope? Most will be hoping to turn cows and cattle out early next year as there is a lot of grass out there, but who knows what conditions will be like?

Doing the calculations Revisiting the feed budget is a good way to end the year and get 2023 off to a good start with peace of mind that feed supply is well covered.

How Much silage remains?

To calculate how much silage you have, measure your pits and multiply Length X Width X Height in feet. Divide your total by 48 to give you tonnes. (For maize and wholecrop, that figure is 45).

If you know the Dry Matter of the silage, then convert the fresh weight to kilos of Dry Matter.

To calculate how much silage you will need for the rest of the winter feeding base the calculation on what your animals are currently eating in kilos of Dry Matter, rather than fresh weight.

This is easy to do if you are weighing the feed in a diet feeder. However, if you are feeding grabs of silage, then count the number of grabs being fed daily and, where possible, get an accurate weight for the average grab.

Typical forage intakes per day

Note: This does not include concentrates being fed. All stock will eat more silage DM if it is of higher quality, so make sure to take account of that. Intakes will also vary depending on animal weight but also due to silage Dry Matter.

Dry dairy cows: 11-12kg DM;

Dairy cows: 13-14kg DM;

Dry sucklers: 10-11kg DM;

Sucklers with calves: 11-12kg DM;

Finishers: 6-8kg DM (depending on concentrates fed);

Stores: 6-8kg DM;

Weanlings: 4-5kg DM.

What to do if silage is running out?

As I said above, don’t wait until you run out to take action. If bale or pit silage is available locally then go and see it now. Don’t just buy any quality, though; remember, you are feeding your animals for performance so cheap, poor quality silage may cost you more in the long run.

Straw and meal for youngstock is always a great way of stretching silage. Even this year, with concentrates priced much higher than last winter, it is still a good option as it is consistent and reliable, meaning animals will perform steadily.

There are plenty of other feeds worth considering, such as beet, brewing and distilling products, etc. Can you get the, and if you can, do you have the facilities to store, and feed them correctly, if the answer is yes, then, are they value for money. That all depends on what you compare them against.

You should do that sum based on the cost per 1000 UFL fed and account for protein content also. While beet is a fantastic feed it will increase appetites further rather than actually stretch feed, but you will get a significant performance boost.

Straw should be the number one forage stretcher as it is great value and allows you to build your diet from there.