23-acre farm near Castlecomer drawing farmers and non-farmers

Located just over 1km north of the town of Castlecomer in North Kilkenny, a 23-acre farm is new to the market with Kilkenny-City-based auctioneers DNG Ella Dunphy but is already generating a good deal of interest from farmers and non-farmers alike.
“It was launched just last week,” said selling agent Ciarán Dunphy of the farm, which is in the townland of Kiltown and accessed via a minor public road off the R426. “But there is strong interest in it so far.”
Included in the lands are a number of stone outbuildings and a traditional-style dwelling. Although the latter is in need of refurbishment, its existence and proximity to Castlecomer has elicited a good deal of interest from those looking at the house first and the land second.
“We’ve a two-tier market for this property, with people looking at it from the agriculture side and those from the non-agricultural background, who are looking at it from the point of view of it being an attractive site with ‘planning permission’ on it," Mr Dunphy said.
"The residence is located at the top of the hill at the back, with the land flowing before it to the front, so it’s quite an attractive setting.”
The land quality is good for the main part, the agent says. Although it hasn’t been farmed in a number of years, it is free-draining and the areas in need of attention could be brought back to standard quite quickly.
“About 65% of the land is good, with the remainder in need of drainage,” Mr Dunphy said. He is quoting a price guide of €275,000 (€12,000/acre) for the holding.