23-acre farm near Castlecomer drawing farmers and non-farmers

Located just over 1km north of the town of Castlecomer in North Kilkenny, a 23-acre farm is new to the market with Kilkenny-City-based auctioneers DNG Ella Dunphy but is already generating a good deal of interest from farmers and non-farmers alike.

“It was launched just last week,” said selling agent Ciarán Dunphy of the farm, which is in the townland of Kiltown and accessed via a minor public road off the R426. “But there is strong interest in it so far.”