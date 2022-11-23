More than €22k an acre sought for East Cork farm

It is purely agricultural land of very good quality, but fact that it is on the verge of the village it could be absorbed into a future county development plan of expansion
More than €22k an acre sought for East Cork farm

The 39-acre farm for sale near Rathcormac is prime land in a much sought-after and convenient location.

Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 15:11
Conor Power

A circa 40-acre land parcel just on the very edge of the village of Rathcormac in East Cork presents an interesting package.

On the one hand, this is purely agricultural land of very good quality. It’s not within any zoned area and on paper, it doesn’t have any potential for such. 

On the other hand, there is the tantalizing fact that it is on the very verge of the village and logic would dictate that it is merely a matter of time before the land becomes absorbed into a future county development plan of expansion of Rathcormac.

There are no guarantees, of course, but in the meantime it’s prime land in a much sought-after and convenient location, with investors seemingly willing to take a bet on its value increasing exponentially at some point in the future.

Hence, the high price guide of some €950,000 (€22,150/acre).

“We just launched it last week,” says selling agent Johnny McKenna of Lisney’s Cork City office. “There are almost 40 acres there – 39.33 acres in all, laid out in two fields. It’s just sitting outside the village boundary under the current Cork County Development Plan that covers the period from 2022 to 2028.”

The property has extensive road frontage onto the Shanowen Road and the fields are currently in tillage.

“It’s excellent land and there is the potential there that it could become zoned in the future,” says Johnny, “that there would be development potential there.”

The lands are adjoining the Shanowen housing estate. The M8 motorway is 4.4km away, with the town of Fermoy 7.5km and Cork city itself a short run on the motorway/ dual carriageway system of 28km.

“It’s still very new to the market so we’re just handling enquiries at the moment,” says Johnny, “but we’d expect that there will be good interest in it – great land in a vibrant village.”

Read More

39-acre West Cork farm already under offer

More in this section

Nationwide farm inspection campaign focusing on health and wellbeing Nationwide farm inspection campaign focusing on health and wellbeing
Senators call for islands to be united for LEADER funding Senators call for islands to be united for LEADER funding
Playing soccer Denis Lehane: My field of dreams
#Farming - PropertyPlace: Cork
<p>The number one job on top of every farmer’s list in the next week is to get their own grass silage tested, writes InTouch Feeding Specialist Bernard Stack.</p>

Time for pre-season training for your dry cows

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector National Dairy Show 2022 Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.237 s