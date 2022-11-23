More than €22k an acre sought for East Cork farm

A circa 40-acre land parcel just on the very edge of the village of Rathcormac in East Cork presents an interesting package.

On the one hand, this is purely agricultural land of very good quality. It’s not within any zoned area and on paper, it doesn’t have any potential for such.

On the other hand, there is the tantalizing fact that it is on the very verge of the village and logic would dictate that it is merely a matter of time before the land becomes absorbed into a future county development plan of expansion of Rathcormac.

There are no guarantees, of course, but in the meantime it’s prime land in a much sought-after and convenient location, with investors seemingly willing to take a bet on its value increasing exponentially at some point in the future.

Hence, the high price guide of some €950,000 (€22,150/acre).

“We just launched it last week,” says selling agent Johnny McKenna of Lisney’s Cork City office. “There are almost 40 acres there – 39.33 acres in all, laid out in two fields. It’s just sitting outside the village boundary under the current Cork County Development Plan that covers the period from 2022 to 2028.”

The property has extensive road frontage onto the Shanowen Road and the fields are currently in tillage.

“It’s excellent land and there is the potential there that it could become zoned in the future,” says Johnny, “that there would be development potential there.”

The lands are adjoining the Shanowen housing estate. The M8 motorway is 4.4km away, with the town of Fermoy 7.5km and Cork city itself a short run on the motorway/ dual carriageway system of 28km.

“It’s still very new to the market so we’re just handling enquiries at the moment,” says Johnny, “but we’d expect that there will be good interest in it – great land in a vibrant village.”