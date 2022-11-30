42-acre Wexford farm represents tempting value at €9-€10k/acre

Farm consists of a mixture of tillage and grass in a sought-after area
A third of the land is in tillage and is 'excellent-quality land'.

Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 10:23
Conor Power

Another pre-Christmas public auction takes place next week at Quinn Property’s office in Carnew, Co Wicklow. The Gorey-based auctioneers are selling a 42-acre farm in the townland of Loggan, just over the county boundary in Wexford, about 10km from the site of the auction.

The farm consists of a mixture of tillage and grass in an area brimming with progressive farming of all types.

Gorey is about 15km away and the farm is close to the village of Coolafancy. According to David Quinn — the man with the gavel at the auction on December 7 next — there is a healthy degree of interest in this farm that offers a substantial amount of acreage in a sought-after part of the world.

“The land has two access points from the public road and is in a contiguous block laid out in three divisions, Mr Quinn said.

“With the land use at the moment, you have about a third of it in tillage and two-thirds of it in grass. The tillage is excellent-quality land... as the land rises in the southern section, it would be more suited to grazing. So it’s a mixed farm but there’s no waste on it, it’s well-fenced and it has a piped water supply.”

The property is guided at between €9,000 and €10,000 per acre. This is below the going rate for much of the land nearby, which typically fetches in the region of €12,000 to €15,000/acre. 

With its value tempered by the varying quality as well as the lack of road frontage, it represents a rare opportunity to purchase acres in this area.

