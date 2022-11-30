116-acre farm on Shannon Estuary likely to fetch around €8k/acre

Coming up for public auction at the Temple Gate Hotel in Ennis on December 14 next is a 116-acre farm boasting coastline, good quality farmland, a house and outbuildings.

It’s a package that is bound to attract some good interest from a variety of sources. According to the selling agent David Consodine of Kilrush-based Pat Consodine Auctioneers, there has been some interest expressed so far but when it comes to public auctions, one never really knows until the day of the sale.

“With a property like that, you’re never sure because it’s quite a substantial amount of land,” says David of the farm that fronts onto the Shannon Estuary with views across towards Shannon Airport. “There has been good interest from local people as well as from non-locals... people who would have seen a large block of land pop up and land of good quality.”

The farm is located in the townland of Lisheen, just 15 minutes from the centre of Ennis, beside the village of Ballynacally. The lands are contained in one large block with excellent road frontage onto the R473 (Ennis-Kildysart road).

All the land is in permanent pasture and laid out in easily managed divisions that are sheltered and well fenced.

The property is serviced with water and electricity, with outbuildings, including a large four-bay hay barn and adjoining lean-to sheds. It also has an old stone cottage in need of full renovation.

“It would be renowned in the area as being an exceptional quality farm,” says David, adding that the farm comes with Basic Payment and Greening Payment income of approximately €8,600/annum. “It’s very hard to get that quantity of good land in one block.”

Good quality land in this area of Clare normally fetches between €7,000 and €8,000 per acre. For this rare estuary gem with excellent access, one would expect an auction-day price closer to €8,000/acre.