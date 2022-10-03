Consumers encouraged to support locally grown this National Potato Day 

Whether they are baked, air-fried or deep-fried, consumers are encouraged to ensure that the potatoes they enjoy - at home or from the chip shop - are locally grown this National Potato Day, taking place on Friday, October 7.

Bord Bia research has shown that two in three Irish people assume that the potatoes used to make the majority of chipper chips come from Ireland when, in fact, the vast majority of chipping potatoes are imported into Ireland each year.

Bord Bia, Teagasc, the Irish Farmers' Association, and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in the last few years have joined forces to increase the volume of home-grown potatoes being produced by Irish growers for sale in Irish chip shops.

Starting this week, Romayo’s, the Italian-Irish chain of 21 traditional chip shops around Dublin, will engage in a pilot project to display the Bord Bia quality mark to call out their local quality assured potato suppliers, Paud Flynn & Sons, who have been farming in north Co Dublin for over 100 years.

Support Irish farmers

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Pippa Hackett said that sourcing local produce supports Irish farmers.

"This is a really successful local partnership where we see two families – the Macaris and the Flynns – demonstrate a best-in-practice collaboration to make locally grown produce more accessible to Irish people," Ms Hackett said.

"It is encouraging to see Bord Bia seeking to create similar supply chain arrangements between local chippers and local potato producers.”

Dominic Macari of Romayo’s said that his family emigrated from Italy to Ireland in the 1950s, "and we are proud to see the third generation of Macaris continue to operate the family-run chain of chippers".

"Sourcing our potatoes locally from the Flynns, a proud north Co Dublin family, makes a lot of sense for us," Mr Macari said.

"More and more consumers want to know where their food comes from, and we are proud to shout about the fact that our chips are the tastiest possible and made from 100% locally grown potatoes in season.

"Distance-wise, most of Flynn's potato fields are about a 40-minute drive away from most of Romayo’s chip shops. Could any food suppliers be more local?”

Bord Bia fresh produce and potato manager Lorcan Bourke said that their research indicates that consumers prefer freshly cut chipper chips from locally grown potatoes.

"This National Potato Day, we are encouraging consumers to ask about the country of origin of the potatoes used to cook the chips they consume from their local chipper and at home," Mr Bourke said.

"The more consumers become aware of the origin of the potatoes used to make their chips, the greater the market opportunity for Irish potato growers.”