Enhanced bio-security measures announced as 60 avian flu cases reported

Enhanced biosecurity measures for poultry and other captive birds as a precaution against avian flu have been announced on Friday by the Department of Agriculture.

The new protective measures come as over 60 cases of avian flu have been recorded in Ireland so far this year.

Of the 60 cases, all but one have been seabirds, including gannets in counties Cork, Kerry, Mayo, Dublin, Donegal, Louth and Waterford. Avian flu was also detected in a raven in Kerry and a guillemot in Donegal.

In a statement, the department said: "These wild bird findings confirm that the avian influenza virus is currently circulating widely in the wild bird population in Ireland. This reservoir of infection in wildlife poses a risk to our poultry flocks and industry."

Currently, there are no recorded outbreaks of avian flu among poultry flocks.

The biosecurity measures will come into place on September 19 and according to the department: "The strict biosecurity measures to prevent contact between kept and wild birds are key to protecting poultry and other captive birds."

It urged all poultry flock owners to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks.

On Thursday, Wexford County Council urged locals not to approach or touch dead wild birds over fears of avian flu. The council's announcement followed a large increase in reports of animal remains in the county, particularly along the coastline. There have also been a number of reports in Co Louth in recent days.

Meanwhile, Cork West TD Christopher O'Sullivan said an "awareness campaign" should begin around the deadly flu affecting birds.

Mr O'Sullivan said he has spoken with Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan about bird flu, with the promise of an enhanced publicity campaign.

The Fianna Fáil climate and biodiversity spokesperson claimed he "has been inundated with reports of dying or sick birds in particular, which have clear signs of the virus", while uploading a video of a bird suspected to have the affliction on his social media channels.

Public guidance

The public is advised not to go near birds that are exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

The disease can pose a threat to people in certain circumstances, but these types of infections are rare.

To date, no human cases have been reported in Ireland or the EU. However, the UK recently identified a single human case.

If there has been contact with a bird — living or dead — that may be infected, people should immediately wash their hands.

Where there are any concerns or flu-like symptoms, they should contact their GP and make them aware of the fact they may have been exposed to avian flu.

People should avoid surfaces contaminated with bird faeces and untreated bird feathers.

Dogs should be kept on their leash in areas frequented by wild birds to ensure they do not come into contact with infected birds.

Properly cooked poultry meat and eggs do not pose a food safety risk.

Members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to report any episodes of sick or dead wild birds to the local regional veterinary office or the Department of Agriculture disease helpline on 014928026.