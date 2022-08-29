Denis Lehane: On the horses back with Pippa and friends

Pippa Hackett is on the ball - on the pig's back, I could say... or better again, the horse's.

Whatever way you look at it, she is a politician talking sense. And this fact alone sets her apart from the herd.

This suggestion by her that we take up a love affair with the horse and forget about all the old cattle (that provide us with a living) is something I intend to embrace wholeheartedly. And you should too.

There are too many cattle in the world, they are killing us entirely.

Every day, a new expert jets in to tell us how the cow is the cause of all our heartache, before jetting off again to Bangalore or someplace. And you have to listen to these frequent flyers, just as you listen to Pippa, for sense is all they spout.

My good man, you may think you are doing a wonderful job providing food for the world, but you are not.

This practice of strapping on your old boots to take shep for a walk to see your half dozen cattle has to end. Sweet divine, you are destroying the planet.

'Tis the likes of you caused the dinosaur to disappear.

How many experts will have to be flown in to make you see the light?

Anyhow Pippa believes the horse is the solution.

Getting rid of your old cows and buying in a few horses is the suggestion being made to protect the world from spinning off its axis. And I'm all for it.

Not only will the horse save the planet by providing us with a fart and a belch that won't set the Tropics ablaze, but also, and this is the exciting bit, a great deal of money can be made on the side.

Now keep this to yourself, but what most fellows don't realise is that you can trade a horse the same way as you trade a bullock.

By buying a horse at the right price and selling it onto Sheikh Muhammad or someone, a fortune can be made.

And you can forget about hundreds, 'tis thousands the likes of the old Sheikh deals in.

He has money to burn and a passion for the galloping mare.

"But I know nothing about horses," you might crib. "I love my cattle!" another might moan.

Horses, cats, monkeys... who cares? If Pippa says 'tis the horse we need, well then just go with it.

Forget about love; farming nowadays is all about doing what other people tell you to do. Yerra, enjoying what you do is old hat.

If I was you, l would be trading in that old jeep and cattle box straight away and purchasing a horse box and something to pull it that stinks of wealth.

Tell the bank manager you need the upgrade to follow Pippa.

I assure you he won't be long handing over a wad of cash so large it would make Rockefeller blush.

Pippa knows it all... I saw a picture of her on a wooden horse only the other day.

She was like Helen of Troy leading her people to some undiscovered fantasy world.

So, saddle up my friend, and let's follow the green agenda... for 'tis very green indeed.