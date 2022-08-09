Commercial cattle section at Tullamore Show to be the largest yet

This year’s Tullamore show takes place on Sunday, August 14 at the Butterfield Estate, Blueball, Co Offaly.
Commercial cattle section at Tullamore Show to be the largest yet

The commercial cattle section is one of the most extensive sections in the Tullamore Show with 285 entries. Picture: Alfie Shaw.

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 14:18
Emma Taggart

One of Ireland's most popular agricultural shows, Tullamore Show, is set to return with a larger than ever commercial cattle section.

This year’s show takes place on Sunday, August 14 at the Butterfield Estate, Blueball, Co. Offaly.

The FBD National Livestock Show will feature classes in dairy, pedigree, and commercial cattle.

The commercial cattle section will be the largest gathering of commercial cattle assembled for a one-day show in Europe in 2022. Exhibitors in this section compete for a prize fund totalling €20,000.

The commercial cattle schedule has a total of 26 classes, including 13 calf classes, 11 senior cattle classes and 2 young handler classes. The calf classes are broken down into 7 breed classes and 6 weight classes. 

A class that is being introduced for the first time this year is the best calf other than a Charolais ×, Limousin x or Belgium Blue x. Another new class is the best calf male or female weighing up to 270kg. 

The senior cattle classes include three bullock classes, five heifer classes and two bullock and heifer combined classes. Many entries have been noted across all classes.

Read More

Getting the best from dairy cows in August

More in this section

Signpost: I have used 25% less chemical N fertiliser this year Signpost: I have used 25% less chemical N fertiliser this year
Offers already on 15-acre farm near the Cork/Waterford boundary Offers already on 15-acre farm near the Cork/Waterford boundary
Female entrepreneurs double revenues with rural business programme Female entrepreneurs double revenues with rural business programme
#Farming - Rural LifePlace: TullamorePlace: Offaly
<p>The Carbon Removals Action Group (CRAG) was formed in 2019, but has come to prominence online this week following the announcement of the 25% carbon emissions reduction target for the agricultural sector.</p>

CRAG: Who is the new group emerging in farming's fight for carbon rights?

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices