Commercial cattle section at Tullamore Show to be the largest yet

One of Ireland's most popular agricultural shows, Tullamore Show, is set to return with a larger than ever commercial cattle section.
This year’s show takes place on Sunday, August 14 at the Butterfield Estate, Blueball, Co. Offaly.
The FBD National Livestock Show will feature classes in dairy, pedigree, and commercial cattle.
The commercial cattle section will be the largest gathering of commercial cattle assembled for a one-day show in Europe in 2022. Exhibitors in this section compete for a prize fund totalling €20,000.
The commercial cattle schedule has a total of 26 classes, including 13 calf classes, 11 senior cattle classes and 2 young handler classes. The calf classes are broken down into 7 breed classes and 6 weight classes.
A class that is being introduced for the first time this year is the best calf other than a Charolais ×, Limousin x or Belgium Blue x. Another new class is the best calf male or female weighing up to 270kg.
The senior cattle classes include three bullock classes, five heifer classes and two bullock and heifer combined classes. Many entries have been noted across all classes.