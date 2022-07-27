Ennis mart heifer makes €3,200 (€7.11/kg)

There is no fear for cattle prices now. The rain over the past week has put paid to our concerns with regards to grass growth.

It's full speed now all the way to the finish line, or at least to the end of the year.

The weanling and suckler sale at Ennis Mart on Tuesday was a small affair, as you'd expect for the time of the year. The rain helped prices to some degree, but good breeding also certainly had an impact, especially in the sale of one exceptional Charolais heifer.

Ann Keane of Clare Co-op marts gave us the following report. "We had a small sale of stock with just over 200 head on offer.

"The trade was strong in both the bull and heifer rings with an exceptional Charolais cross heifer of 450kgs making €3,200 (€7.11/kg).

"There were 20 calves on offer, and these made up to €640 for a month-old Limousin heifer calf. A small entry of suckler stock made up to €2,090 for pairs."

And looking back to Thursday's general sale of cattle at Ennis Mart Ms Keane added: "We had a fine-sized sale for the time of year with just over 650 on offer. Again, quite a number of forward cattle were on offer.

"A strong trade was recorded for both stores and forward stock. We had just 40 aged bulls on offer and these averaged €2.20/kg, with quite a number of these from the dairy herd. A top price of €2,560 was achieved for a Simmental bull of 1,155kg."

Ennis - Tuesday

No. Breed Sex Weight €

1 Ch bull 260kg 920

1 AA bull 175kg 610

2 Lm bulls 415kg 1170

1 Ch bull 335kg 1100

1 Ch heifer 450kg 3200

1 Lm heifer 310kg 1400

2 Lm heifers 327kg 1060

After the sale of cattle at Kanturk mart on Tuesday Michael Scanlon of Kanturk mart gave us the following report.

"We had a big sale of cattle for time of the year with 280 cattle, including 75 calves, on offer. "Good quality cattle met with a fine trade both forward stores and factory type cattle made over €900 over the kg.

"An Aberdeen Angus cow weighing 810kgs made €1000 over the kg."

Four Hereford cross bullocks born March '20 average weight 498 kilos sold for €1,130 each in Kilmallock Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

At Kanturk mart on Tuesday Aberdeen Angus bull calves sold from €230 to €490 a head.

Aberdeen Angus heifer calves made from €180 to €460 a head.

Hereford bull calves at Kanturk mart on Tuesday sold from €230 to €380 a head.

Hereford heifer calves made from €180 to €330 a head.

Kanturk - Tuesday

No. Breed Sex Weight €

1 AA steer 640kg 1500

6 Fr steers 640kg 1410

3 Lm steers 465kg 1170

3 AA steers 435kg 940

1 Hr heifer 540kg 1480

2 AA cows 590kg 1360

1 AA cow 810kg 1810

After the sale of cattle at Kilmallock, the mart reported "a strong trade with big numbers at Kilmallock".

Last Monday Kilmallock had 750 cattle on offer.

The trade was reported as "excellent, with 129 buyers doing business".

Bullocks in Kilmallock sold for up to €1780 a head or €2.85 per kg.

A Charolais bullock born April '21 weighing 440 kilos sold for €950 in Kilmallock Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

A small selection of Autumn-born weanling bulls made up to €1090 a head or €2.91 per kg.

The mart had 105 dry cows on offer, and these made up to €1,930 a head or €2.88 per kg.

Heifers sold for up to €1,740 a head or €2.93 per kg.

Dairy stock made up to €1,920 (paid for a three-year-old cow calved since Friday).

In the calf ring, runners sold for up to €505 a head (paid for an April-born Aberdeen Angus bull). Young calves hit €370 a head.

Kilmallock - Monday

No. Breed Sex Weight €

6 Lm steers 508kg 1240

4 Hr steers 498kg 1130

2 Fr steers 510kg 1130

3 AA steers 630kg 1640

1 Lm heifer 340kg 780

5 AA heifers 326kg 730

1 Fr cow 495kg 1010

George Candler, Kilkenny mart manager, gave us the following report after the sale of cattle on Thursday.

"We had our smallest sale of cattle for many months with the trade holding firm for quality lots."

Kilkenny mart had 570 cattle on offer.

Mr Candler went on to say: "Beef bullocks peaked at €2270 a head with heifers to a top call of €1800 a head.

"We had a small selection of cull cows recording a top call of €1940 a head."

A Belgian Blue cross bullock born April '20 weighing 505 kilos sold for €1,090 in Kilmallock Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

In Kilkenny on Thursday bullocks sold from €1.70 to €3.12 per kilo.

Heifers in Kilkenny sold from €1.80 to €3.01 per kilo.

Friesian cull cows sold from €1.20 to €2.30 per kilo.

Continental cull cows made from €1.60 to €2.71 per kilo.

Kilkenny - Thursday

No. Breed Sex Weight €

4 Lim steers 830kg 2270

6 Fr steers 670kg 1550

5 Hr steers 630kg 1570

6 Lm steers 595kg 1760

6 Hr steers 460kg 1130

2 Ch heifers 630kg 1770

8 AA heifers 450kg 1050

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €155 to €1070 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks in Skibbereen sold from €480 to €1200 with the kilo.

Two Charolais bullocks born June '21 average weight 460 kilos sold for €1,050 each in Kilmallock Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €350 to €948 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €365 to €880 with their weight.

Skibbereen - Friday

No. Breed Sex Weight €

2 AA steers 612kg 1560

4 Hr steers 440kg 1040

2 Ch steers 630kg 1830

1 Lm steer 440kg 1380

1 Sim heifer 560kg 1440

1 Ch cow 770kg 1840

1 Hr cow 725kg 1460

In Bandon on Monday Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €2.05/kg to €2.59/kg.

Heifers in Bandon made from €2.22/kg to €2.67/kg.

Continental bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €2.73/kg.

Two Simmental cross bullocks born February '21 average weight 460 kilos sold for €1,000 each in Kilmallock Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Bandon mart had 223 calves on offer with Friesian bulls selling from €65 to €260 a head.

Friesian heifers made up to €390 a head.

Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bull calves sold from €130 to €410 a head, with Aberdeen Angus and Hereford heifer calves selling from €100 to €365 a head.

Continental bull calves in Bandon made up to €375 a head, with continental heifers making up to €360 a head.

Bandon - Monday

No. Breed Sex Weight €

5 Fr steers 404kg 860

6 Fr steers 480kg 940

5 Hr steers 450kg 1100

4 AA steers 456kg 1200

3 BB steers 455kg 1240

3 Lm steers 345kg 910

2 AA heifers 372kg 830