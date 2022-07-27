144-acre farm for sale near Gorey one of the largest in area in some time

One of the largest farms to come on the market south of Gorey, Co Wexford, in some time is due to be sold by public auction on Wednesday, August 24, at 12pm.

The sale will be a mixture of live auction (at the Ashdown Park Hotel in Gorey) and online auction via LSL Auctions.

This is a combination that a number of auctioneers have been using over the last few years and is one that Gorey-based auctioneer David Quinn of Quinn Property has used before.

Whatever the platform, there is already strong interest in this particular holding — unsurprising given the rarity of the size of the farm and its generally strong condition.

“It’s in a more-or-less coastal area,” says Mr Quinn. “Only about two or three kilometres from the coast as the crow flies.”

The farm is just off the road between Kilmuckridge and Killenagh, about 5km from both villages and occupying the townlands of Knockadawk and Ballyart.

“The farm is accessed off a public cul-de-sac road, and it has good frontage onto it,” said Mr Quinn.

The traditional stone-built two-storey farmhouse is in solid condition although in need of some modernisation,

There is a house and farmyard, which is centrally located, with a large yard and a series of outbuildings.

The house is in solid condition, although in need of some modernisation, while the outbuildings (as well as the land itself) have been very well maintained, according to the agents.

“The house is a traditional stone-built two-storey farmhouse,” said Mr Quinn. “And you have a good range of sheds, including cubicles, machinery sheds, and others. There’s accommodation for up to 250 cattle.”

The farm was a successful dairying operation for a number of years until the owners switched to beef farming approximately 15years ago.

The layout of the farm, however, would still be very much suited to a dairying enterprise, according to the selling agents.

Highlights include a 110ft x 40ft slatted shed; a 45ft x 60ft cubicle shed with 72 cubicles and slatted tank; a 60ft long covered cattle crush with scales and two silage clamps.

There are also machinery sheds, two round-roof sheds, a lean-to style shed, and a 75ft x 25ft straw shed, among others.

The property is presented in two lots, but alternatively, can be purchased as one.

Lot one is the farmhouse with its extensive range of outbuildings on approximately 108 acres; lot Two is a 36-acre holding.

“Given that it’s such a good set-up, you’d be expecting that it would go as one whole lot,” said Mr Quinn. “But you just wouldn’t know until the day itself arrives.”

The price guide is between €10,000 and €12,000 per acre — between €1.5m to €1.7m for the lot.

Given the rarity of what’s on offer, it will be difficult to predict at which end of the scale the sale price will be. However, this farm certainly has the capacity to produce a strong result.