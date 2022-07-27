€20m scheme approved for growing aquaculture sector

An Bord Iascaigh Mhara will be administering the scheme, and investment projects must be completed by October 2023 to qualify for funding.
€20m scheme approved for growing aquaculture sector

The scheme is proposed for funding under the Brexit Adjustment Reserve.

Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 07:22

A €20m scheme has been approved for capital investments to accelerate the sustainable growth of Ireland's aquaculture sector.

This scheme aims to mitigate the adverse economic and social consequences of the withdrawal of the UK from the EU on seafood processors adversely affected by loss of raw material supply arising from the Trade and Cooperation Agreement quota reductions.

It is also targeting aquaculture enterprises directly impacted by the UK withdrawal, and coastal communities adversely affected by a broad range of impacts arising from the quota reductions and wider Brexit impacts.

The scheme aims to achieve this by developing alternative sources of suitable employment in the coastal communities affected, by developing an alternative source of native raw material supply for seafood processors, and by enhancing the viability of aquaculture enterprises.

The scheme is proposed for funding under the Brexit Adjustment Reserve.

While investment will generally be supported at a maximum of 40% of eligible costs, a higher incentive rate of 50% will apply to projects including certain climate change investments, and investment in seaweed aquaculture.

More in this section

Two farmers talk on the field. Use a tablet Emerging technologies ‘could feasibly reduce agri-emissions’
Biogas plant in rural Germany Biofuel Industry concept Policy must consider environmental impact of AD based on grass silage
cow drinking water Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist
#Farming - Rural Life
<p>"Fundamentally, biomass is a big resource, but it just hasn’t had the support to get it into the space it needs to."</p>

Biomass – the ‘old technology’ that needs support to thrive here

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices