Farm safety group will target area where half have had accidents

A farming community where nearly half of those polled said they have had injuries or near misses in the last three years is being helped by the Farmers4Safety project.

The lessons learned by those taking part in the project will undoubtedly save lives, if this pilot project is extended nationally.

Only 52% said they did not have an injury or near miss in the last three years, when farmers in the BRIDE (Biodiversity Regeneration in a Dairying Environment) project, the Duncannon Blue Flag Farming and Communities Scheme, and the New Futures Farming Group, were surveyed.

These farmers in counties Cork, Tipperary, and Wexford are gathering to discuss farm safety, both physical and mental, as part of the Farmers4Safety drive to make consciousness of safety a normal and sustained part of the farming culture in Ireland.

Six mentor farmers play a vital role in this project, which is one of 55 European Innovation Partnership (EIP) projects funded by the Department of Agriculture.

Their aims include embedding farm safety, health and well-being in knowledge transfer in discussion groups; pointing farmers and farm families to the supports and services they may require; creating buddy systems to overcome social isolation; and making farm work practices safer.

Farmers4Safety project manager Niamh Nolan said one of the aims is "a buddy system for farmers and farm families to assist and support each other during busy working periods and share information on all farm safety, health and well-being matters".

Sharing ideas and support on WhatsApp groups

This has already gotten underway, through WhatsApp groups for farmers to share ideas and support each other.

During the recent Farm Safety Week, the project revealed eye-opening results from a farm safety survey of 152 farmers, 52 farmers' partners, and 28 service providers (such as vets, AI technicians, scanners, and advisors).

Although it is hard to draw conclusions from such a small survey, it has provided plenty of food for thought for Farmers4Safety participants.

For example, only 52% said they actively engage with and implement their Code of Practice Risk Assessment.

However, a further 45% didn't despite the fact that having a Safety Statement or Risk Assessment Document is the minimum legal requirement on all farms.

In this document (for farms with up to three employees), a commitment is made to provide a safe place of work, use safe systems of work and safe machinery, and train and supervise those at risk.

The document should be reviewed at least annually or when there are changes in the business.

When service providers were asked: "Do you think farmers/farm families actively engage and implement their Code of Practice Risk Assessment Document?", only 25% said 'yes', 75% said 'no'.

Farmers taking risks

When farmers were asked if they take risks that they would not allow anyone else to take on the farm, 48% said 'yes', 52% said 'no'.

In the survey of 52 farmers' partners, 35% said the farmer knowingly takes risks on the farm, 65% said 'no'.

Nearly two out of three partners said if something happens on the farm such as the death of an animal, or machinery breaking down, it can lead to pressures and anxieties in the household.

Despite such pressures, 68% of partners said their farming partner never has his/her mental health monitored. However 60% undergo an annual health check-up with a doctor (only 22% never do this), said partners.

The small survey of service providers pointed toward these outside observers having great concerns for farmers' safety.

Asked: "Do you think farmers/farm families plan for safety, health and wellbeing on their farm on a regular basis?", 67% said 'no'.

When asked: "Do you think farmers/farm families knowingly take risks with animals/machinery?", 79% of service providers said 'yes'.

The Health and Safety Authority are partners in the Farmers4Safety project. "We have met with the Health and Safety Authority senior inspector, Pat Griffin to discuss the findings from the survey", said project manager Niamh Nolan.

She said the aim of the survey was to "assess farmers/farm families' attitudes and behaviours towards farm safety, health and wellbeing at the beginning of the project and towards the end of the project and identify if they have changed".