20,000 school children call attention to farm safety

Today marks the launch of Farm Safety Week, a week of events and workshops encouraging farmers to try to prevent accidents.
The farm safe schools programme is focused on improving farm safety and offers children practical advice on keeping all those on the farm safe.

Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 13:29
Emma Taggart

Over 450 primary schools across Ireland have taken part in the Agri Aware farm safe schools programme ahead of Farm Safety Week.

As part of the farm safe schools programme, 20,000 children across the four provinces became farm safety ambassadors.

The programme, run by Argi Aware, is focused on improving farm safety and offers children practical advice on keeping all those on the farm safe.

Involving children in the programme has become an important focus as 21 children have died on Irish farms in the last decade.

Farm Safety Week runs from 18 July to 22 July. The week brings Ireland and the UK together by encouraging all farmers and farm workers to view health and safety as a central focus of their business.

Out of all occupations in the UK and Ireland farming was found to have the poorest safety record.

Alan Jagoe, Chairman, Agri Aware said: “We are proud to support the annual Farm Safety Week campaign. A campaign across Ireland and the UK can really draw attention to, and reduce the injury risk that farmers and farm workers face every day.

“The Agri Aware Farm Safe Schools programme has had a real impact in just a short space of time in bringing the farm safety message home to the farm from the classroom.

Mr Jagoe added: "When many voices join together to drive a change, this is when it can happen. Farm Safety Week is important for this focus but the truth is that we should all try our best to farm safely every day of the year not just during Farm Safety Week.” 

This year’s Farm Safety Week is supported by a variety of organisations, including the Farm Safety Foundation, the Farm Safety Partnerships, The IFA, the Health & Safety Executive, Health & Safety Executive for Northern Ireland and the Health & Safety Authority, Ireland.

