Number of farm safety inspections halved in 2021

The number of safety inspections in the agriculture sector carried out by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) halved last year, figures released this week have revealed.

There were 400 safety inspections and investigations carried out in the sector by the HSA in 2021.

This is in comparison to 836 inspections and 61 investigations carried out in the sector in 2020.

In 2019, there were 1,684 inspections and 53 investigations conducted in agriculture.

2021 saw a “welcome reduction” in overall work-related fatalities, the HSA said in its annual report for 2021, with a total of 38 reported.

This is the lowest recorded figure since the authority was established in 1989.

In 2021, there were nine farm fatalities, a reduction of over 50% compared to 2020.

Farming remains one of the most dangerous sectors in which to work, but the HSA said that the reduction in the level of fatalities is “encouraging”, with the authority hoping “that this is a sign that the safety message is getting through”.

The HSA said that throughout last year, a sustained focus was kept on the high-risk sectors of construction, agriculture, and healthcare.

Inspections and investigations

A total of 7,477 inspections were completed across all sectors, with a further 1,109 investigations completed on foot of incident reports and complaints received.

Of these investigations, 46 were completed in agriculture, forestry, and fishing; 380 were completed in construction; and 67 in healthcare.

88% of inspections were considered routine, in that they were preselected from the authority database as they were in high-risk sectors.

Some were targeted as part of intensive inspection campaigns in construction, agriculture, and transportation and storage.

12% of inspections were planned and were following up on previous enforcements taken.

A total of 524 inspections and investigations (6.2% of workplaces) resulted in formal enforcement actions, including prohibition notices and improvement notices.

A total of 5,284 inspections and investigations resulted in the inspector giving the duty holder a report of inspection, which required improvements to be made. This represented 61% of site inspections/investigations.

18 prosecutions were concluded, with 16 prosecuted on indictment and two prosecuted summarily, resulting in fines totalling €692,750.

Four of the 16 indictment prosecutions were against individuals.

Targeted actions for the agriculture sector

While the number of inspections and investigations carried out in the agriculture sector reduced in 2021, the HSA told the Irish Examiner that its inspection activity "is just one element of our overall prevention remit, which includes initiatives involving education, e-learning, and awareness-raising campaigns".

"Our combined activities, including those of key stakeholders, are geared to make the maximum impact," a spokesperson said.

Last year, the Farm Safety Partnership Advisory Committee, an advisory committee to the board of the HSA, published its action plan for 2021–2024, which aims to reduce the level of fatalities, serious injuries, and ill-health in the agriculture sector.

The HSA also completed three intensive campaigns, which focused on the management of risks associated with safe livestock handling, tractors and machinery, and working at height.

The Review of Work-Related Fatalities in Agriculture in Ireland 2011-2020 was also published last year.

The report was based on comprehensive data on all work-related incidents that resulted in a fatality in the agriculture sector over a 10-year period.

An online course titled ‘Health and Safety for Seasonal Workers in Horticulture’ was also developed and translated into 10 languages.

Meanwhile, the online farm risk assessment tool farmsafely.com had a total of 14,825 registered users.

The authority also reviewed the Joint Prevention Initiative with Teagasc and confirmed its renewal.

Together with Teagasc and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the HSA worked to advance online training on the Farm Safety Code of Practice - a mandatory requirement for Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) payments - with significant numbers attending this online training during 2021.

Welcoming the HSA's annual report, Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English said that while there was a lower work-related fatality figure of 38 in Ireland last year, the HSA’s “continued focus is vital in areas such as farming, healthcare and construction where there is higher risk of occupational injury or illness”.