Summer show organisers rearing to go for post-Covid comeback

The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions has given a long-awaited kickstart to the organisers of agricultural shows, part of rural life for 200 years.

Most of these annual events were not staged during the past two years because of the pandemic or were partially held in a virtual format.

But now, the countdown is underway to hold a full programme of events from the end of April to early November subject to Government guidance and public health advice.

The Irish Shows Association, the umbrella body for 130 affiliated shows, is already busy preparing for the resumption of the events.

“We can't wait to get back to shows this summer. It's lovely to see the upcoming shows section on the website beginning to populate again,” said ISA president Catherine Gallagher.

The shows are an important shop window for the agri-food and bloodstock industries and for artisan food producers.

Aside from their contribution to the rural economy, they are also a great community event, with local clubs and schools getting involved and a volunteering spirit in evidence.

The Ploughing

The National Ploughing Championships, which attracted an attendance of almost 300,000 when last staged in 2019, are among the events poised for a return on September 20, 21 and 22 in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

Anna May McHugh, NPA Managing Director, said it has been wonderful to see the warmth and depth of support from all over the country and even internationally for the event and particularly this year.

“The trade exhibition portal will open in March, and we will work very closely with exhibitors making sure they are up to speed on regulations as they unfold over the coming months," she said.

“Already there is immense interest and positive reaction from exhibitors, patrons, and visitors alike,” she said.

Bloom

Bord Bia has also announced that Bloom, the garden and lifestyle festival, is returning to Phoenix Park, Dublin, with the event planned for June 2-6, following two successful virtual events.

To ensure people enjoy the gathering in a safe environment, more features will be held outdoors, and the expected daily visitor numbers will be capped.

Bord Bia is encouraging the public to purchase tickets in advance to avoid disappointment and guarantee attendance on their preferred day over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Chief Executive Tara McCarthy said Bloom is the perfect opportunity for the public to experience and sample the best of Irish horticulture, food and drink directly from world-class designers, suppliers and growers.

It will also engage with important topics like sustainability, biodiversity, and mental health through floral design, expert talks and family-friendly exhibits.

“With consumer spend on gardening reaching a record €1.2bn in 2020, Bloom is a fantastic opportunity for the horticultural industry to continue engaging with new and experienced gardeners, who embraced green spaces and gardening during successive lockdowns,” she said.

Mike Neary, Bord Bia Director of Horticulture, said new enthusiasts emerged over the past two years as many people discovered the mental and physical benefits of gardening for the first time during Covid-19.

“With restrictions now lifted, the sector will continue to harness this increased consumer interest in gardening and what better place to do so than in the magnificent surrounds of the show gardens and horticultural features in the Phoenix Park,” he said.

National Livestock Show

Tullamore will again be the venue for the country’s biggest two-day show incorporating the FBD National Livestock Show on August 14 at the Butterfield Estate in Blueball.

Show chairperson Joseph Molloy said the past two years have been tough, and the uncertainty brought its challenges.

Plans for this year’s event are well underway with the continuous help of its hardworking committee and volunteers.

It will see the best of Irish livestock return to the showing ring with keen competition for a prize fund, along with a range of highly sought gold medals and cups.

Tullamore Livestock Committee chairperson Michael Dolan said there is a huge appetite for people to get back into the showing ring, doing what they love best.

During the pandemic, a lot of young people developed an interest in showing livestock, he said, adding that some classes may be adjusted to allow for more young stock and young handlers.

Trade Stand applications are now open online and the organising committee will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation closely while ensuring that health and safety guidelines are the main priority.

Other major shows

Tickets have also gone on sale through Ticketmaster for the 2022 Dublin Horse Show (August 17–21). It will see the return of the Longines FEI Nations Cup (Aga Khan Trophy) the Puissance and Ladies’ Day.

Some of the best show-jumping teams will take part. Top Irish rider Cian O’Connor said Dublin Horse Show is one of the world’s greatest show jumping events.

Munster Agricultural Society, organisers of the two-day Cork Summer Show, scheduled for June 18-19, has been running since 1806.

The show, which is Munster's largest agricultural event, draws crowds of over 60,000 over the weekend to Curraheen.

But last year, it led the way by hosting the country’s first virtual show in 2020, which attracted hundreds of online entries.

Georgina Hynes of Aherla with her award-winning Jersey at the Cork Summer Show in 2018. This year's show is scheduled for June 18-19. Picture: Clare Keogh

The organisers of the country’s largest two-day show in Charleville intend to hold this year’s event on June 25 and 26, while Virginia Show in Co Cavan, which is home of the prestigious Diageo Baileys Champion Cow final, will be held on August 24.

Ulster Bank and the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society have also started the countdown to Balmoral Show, for May 11-14.

Many livestock classes will be streamed online again, having attracted an international audience in 2021.

Rhonda Geary, Operations Director, said they are keen to boost the show’s profile to a wider audience and highlight the standard and competitiveness of Northern Ireland livestock.

Mark Crimmins, Regional Director, Ulster Bank NI, principal sponsor of Balmoral Show since 2009, reflected the feelings of many people across the island.

“Covid caused many challenges for the agri-sector, but it also highlighted the resilience of the industry and shone a light on its importance to the economy,” he said.