Glanbia announces €18m fund to pay farmers to go green

- Reducing carbon emissions by utilising multi-species swards and clover; measuring grass growth, improving the herd Economic Breeding Index (EBI) to deliver lower GHG emissions; milk recording and opting for FarmGen renewable energy generation;
- Improving air quality through the use of Low Emissions Slurry Spreading (LESS) equipment and the use of protected urea;
- Supporting biodiversity by planting additional native trees and increasing hedgerows;
- Protecting soil health and water quality through nutrient management planning; delivering ASSAP water quality improvement plans and water protection measures;
- Supporting animal health and welfare by herd disease screening; improving udder health and participating in the innovative Twenty20 Beef Club.