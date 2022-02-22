EU animal welfare vote demonstrates consumers' trust in farmers

Farmers have welcomed a 72% majority in a full European Parliament vote on farm animal welfare.

MEPs voted on a report addressing EU legislation on the welfare of food-producing animals, which included proposals for new rules for animal transport and slaughter.

EU farmers and co-op organisations welcomed the confidence they showed in the ability of farmers to put in place the most advanced animal welfare legislation worldwide.

“Despite the regular livestock-bashing at EU level, we are pleased to see that the European Parliament recognises this fact and is encouraging livestock farmers to pursue their efforts,” said the Copa-Cogeca agricultural organisations. The favourable vote came as a relief to Irish farmers, who recently welcomed a similarly favourable European Parliament vote on animal transport standards, which safeguarded Ireland’s vital live export trade in livestock.

That vote included compromises on the transport of pregnant cattle and unweaned calves, and an amendment to limit journey times to eight hours was defeated.

Last week's vote concerned the protection of laying hens, chickens for meat production, calves, pigs, and other farm animals.

The outcome seemed to take animal cruelty campaigners by surprise, with Olga Kikou, head of Compassion in World Farming EU, saying: “This is another very disheartening result from the EU Parliament. The assembly has voted for a report that completely fails to meet its stated goal of protecting and improving the welfare of farmed animals.

Instead, it has endorsed a text that reads as if it was written 50 years ago, that pays no attention to the cruelty, health risks and environmental damage caused by the factory farming system that prevails today, and ignores scientific advances that can address these problems.

But Copa-Cogeca in a joint statement said the Parliament sent a signal of confidence to European livestock farmers when it comes to the enforcement of on-farm animal welfare.

"Today the question of animal welfare is at the centre of many farmers' and cooperatives' thoughts, so it is essential that the EU offers coherency and support at various levels to support farm initiatives.

"The issue of animal welfare is complex and evolving, we agree that it is essential that decisions on this matter are based on solid scientific evidence, including impact assessments," said Copa-Cogeca.

"Animal welfare also involves the welfare of farmers. Therefore, it is important that the EU doesn’t forget that one of its essential missions is to support farmers in providing EU citizens and the global market with high-quality, affordable and safe food, produced in a sustainable manner.

By approving the report on on-farm #AnimalWelfare, @Europarl_EN actively ignored the concerns of citizens, sending a message that is completely out of step with the times ❌👎 🌍

Citizens expect much more from MEPs!

Our opinion 👉https://t.co/VQ4JZ4eYCt — Compassion in World Farming EU (@CIWF_EU) February 18, 2022

"Farmers and their cooperatives are fully aware that consumers trust in the high value and quality of the European agricultural and food sector depends on maintaining high standards for animal health and welfare."

Farmers will hope that the approach proposed by the European Parliament will be taken into consideration by the European Commission in its upcoming revision of animal welfare legislation.

Olga Kikou said: "To say that the report on on-farm animal welfare adopted today by the European Parliament is a missed opportunity is an understatement.”

CIWF was particularly upset by the voted text implying that farmers force-feeding geese and ducks in the production of foie gras “comply with animal welfare criteria”.

Ms Kikou claimed MEPs chose to ignore "horrendous animal welfare problems" that are widespread on EU farms, "and instead issued a thinly disguised call for farmers to seek more funding just to maintain the cruel status quo".