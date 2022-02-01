Next-generation ear tags to include LED identifiers

A new generation of eartags launched commercially in Ireland will include an LED indicator to help stockmen identify cows requiring attention.

Allflex Livestock Intelligence, which is part of MSD Animal Health Intelligence, has launched version 2 of its new-generation cow monitoring ear tag.

The advanced monitoring ear tag for beef and dairy cattle, SenseHub Flex V2, collects and monitors data to deliver timely reproduction, health and nutrition insights.

The product combines market-leading monitoring performance and ear tag experience with materials and components proven on hundreds of millions of cows worldwide.

Weighing just 25g, the tag preserves cow comfort while delivering a high return on investment.

The new, multi-function LED indicator enables anyone, regardless of experience or skills, to quickly and easily find specific animals needing different types of attention, even among a large group of animals.

The criteria for LED activation can be predefined either per animal or by report, using new tools included within the system's monitoring software.

Additionally, LEDs can be activated on demand, to find cows as needed - for example, when searching for a cow for service or for treatment.

The extended tag longevity also reduces the number of monitoring tags needed across each animal’s lifetime.

With the SenseHub Flex V2’s extended battery life of up to five years, fewer replacements are needed across each animal’s lifetime, saving time and costs while minimising cow discomfort.

Tags can also be removed and unassigned from one animal, and attached and reassigned to another, maximising the value achieved from each tag.

Commenting on the launch, William Minchin, Ruminant Business Unit Director at MSD Animal Health Ireland, said: “The SenseHub Flex V2 tags reflect our goal to continually bring new value to farmers and improve animal welfare.

“These new tags can help increase beef and dairy farm efficiency, while helping improve cow health, comfort and productivity.”

The new-generation tags will be compatible with Allflex SenseHub, Heatime Pro+ and DataFlow II platforms.

They can also be combined with other types of Allflex tags on one farm, all supported by the same monitoring system.