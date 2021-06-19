The medical expenses and procedures that qualify for income tax relief

When it comes to medical expenses, you might be pleased to know that it is possible to make a claim against your private health insurance company, and separately to make a claim for income tax relief on any amount not reimbursed through insurance or another refund scheme.

Better still employees who receive free health insurance provided by their employer as a benefit in kind are also entitled to claim an income tax credit in respect of their insurance policy, with the credit worth €200 for each adult and €100 for each child covered by the policy.