It's a dog's life: Remember a pet is never just for Christmas

It is that time of the year again when families planning to acquire a pet are reminded that a dog is for life and not just for Christmas.

Dogs are wonderful friends for young and old. They are intelligent, protective, and loyal. They soothe human anxieties, are alert to danger, comfort the lonely, and provide those who live alone with feelings of security.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, the elderly and vulnerable found solace in the friendship of their pet dogs, proving once again the wisdom of an old saying that four paws and a wagging tail will lift most human spirits.

Most dog owners take good care of their pets. They ensure they are healthy and well-nourished, take them to the vet when they are ill, praise them for good behaviour and firmly but gently correct them when they are otherwise.

Happy dogs return the affection they are shown. They motivate their owners to go for walks with pleading looks at a leash hanging from a hook beside the door, cuddle up to those they love on a couch, engage in playful antics and offer their paw as a sign of affection.

Dogs need to be walked in all weathers.

They bark alerts about strange visitors, unusual sounds, and hidden dangers. They help farmers to bring in cows to be milked, round up sheep and, back in the day, they also patrolled yards, keeping foxes from free range hens and chasing cats or birds of prey that invaded their territory.

Little wonder that military and police forces worldwide train some dog breeds to snuff out hidden bombs and explosives, search for missing persons, locate earthquake victims and detect concealed drugs and stolen property.

There are some 360 officially registered dogs breeds worldwide, excluding cross breeds known in Ireland as the ‘Heinz variety.’ They range in size and looks from the cute Poodle and lively King Charles to the Labrador and Great Dane.

Sporting dogs include the Irish Setter. Terriers help control vermin. Greyhounds are bred for speed, The Irish Wolfhound has inspired literature, poetry, and mythology. And in snow covered lands far away huskies in harness pull sleighs.

Nearer home, Irish Guide Dogs assist people who are blind or have impaired vision to become more independent and mobile, while the calmness of Assistance Dogs helps children with autism.

All dogs, however, irrespective of their status, need to be respected. Their owners have a responsibility to ensure they are controlled, licensed, and meet all the regulatory and welfare requirements including microchipping.

Even the most placid dogs can pose a serious threat to sheep flocks. Every year, there are reports of dogs killing and injuring sheep, especially during the lambing season.

Irish Farmers Association Sheep Committee chairman Sean Dennehy said earlier this year that dog owners who allow their pets to roam without restriction are behaving in a grossly irresponsible, reckless, and selfish manner.

He again recently reminded people who fail to keep their dogs under control at all times that they could be held responsible for attacks on sheep, with financial and legal consequences.

Mr Dennehy called for better enforcement of existing legislation around dog ownership; more stringent fines for dog attacks; increased funding for the warden service; and a single data base for microchipped dogs. “All farm animals are fully traceable and so should dogs,” he said.

Dogs Trust Ireland has good advice for people planning to get a dog.

“Consider what your usual daily and weekly life looks like and whether you can give a dog everything they need once things return to normal.

And, lockdown or not, whenever you decide to get a dog, you need to know you can afford food, bedding, vet treatment and insurance for the duration of the dog's life, too.

Last, year, from January to October, over 1,900 people across Ireland contacted the trust, looking to relinquish their dog. The most common reason provided was that they no longer had enough time to look after the animal.

The trust also recently launched a ‘don’t be sold a pup’ campaign to highlight the cruelty and deception surrounding the illegal sale and advertising of dogs and puppies.

It called on the Government to enforce existing laws and penalise those who do not comply Following increasing reports of dogs being stolen across the country, the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is also asking pet owners to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the gardaí.

We need YOUR help to Stop the Illegal Sale of Dogs and change the cruelty & deception surrounding the illegal selling and advertising of dogs and puppies! New laws exist but they need to be enforced to have an impact! #SoldAPup — Dogs Trust Ireland (@DogsTrust_IE) November 10, 2020

While statistically dog theft is still quite rare, it is hugely distressing for owners. Gardaí have been conducting an anti-dog theft operation for some time. It involves checkpoints and searches and has resulted in many dogs being rescued and returned to their owners.

Owners are being urged by gardaí to only buy their dogs from a trusted source and have them microchipped, a legal requirement, which also makes it easier to identify any stolen or lost pets that are found.

People are also being advised to keep their dogs in sight, even in the garden, and never leave them tied up outside a shop.

It is generally accepted that dogs can bring great joy to people. This was underlined in an uplifting story from a Christmas morning in rural Ireland not long ago.

Through the magic of Skype, a couple saw for the first time their new grandchild sleeping contently in its mother’s arms in Shanghai, watched by the infant’s adoring father.

The grandparents were thrilled to see the baby, but they got another surprise when a neighbour called unexpectedly to wish them a happy Christmas.

He was serenaded into the house by the family’s dog, whose barking was heard over the video link 6,000 miles away in China, causing the baby to wake up, with further joy being shared on a very special day.