Vote for your favourite picture in the People's Choice section of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 

ABOVE - The Last Goodbye, Ami Vitale:

Joseph Wachira comforts Sudan, the last male northern white rhino left on the planet, moments before he passed away at Ol Pejeta Wildlife Conservancy in northern Kenya. Suffering from age-related complications, he died surrounded by the people who had cared for him.

Bat Woman, by Douglas Gimesy: Wildlife carer Julie Malherbe takes a call to assist the next animal rescue while looking after three recently orphaned grey-headed flying-foxes.

The Alpha, by Mogens Trolle: The mandrill a difficult primate to reach, preferring to hide in tropical forests in remote parts of Central Africa. As can be seen from the mandrills in Fota Wildlife Park in Co Cork, when a male becomes alpha, he undergoes physical changes that accompany a rise in testosterone levels, and this results in the colours on his snout becoming much brighter.

Left: Licence to Kill by Britta Jaschinski, taken of a zebra head that was confiscated at a border point in the USA; Right, White Danger by Petri Pietiläine, a polar bear moves in on the nests of brent geese on cliffs near the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard.

Drey Dreaming, by Neil Anderson: As the weather grew colder, two Eurasian red squirrels (only one is clearly visible) found warmth in a box Neil had put up in one of the pine trees near his home in the Scottish Highlands. The same species is native to Ireland.

Turtle Time Machine, by Thomas Peschak: Locations like Little Farmer’s Cay in the Bahamas are among the few places left where once-plentiful green turtles can be observed with ease.

Close Encounter, by Guillermo Esteves: The worried expression on this dog’s face speaks volumes as the moose passes by. Guillermo got his picture moose on the side of the road at Antelope Flats in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA.

Backstage at the Circus, by Kirsten Luce: At the Saint Petersburg State Circus, bear trainer Grant Ibragimov performs his daily act with three Siberian brown bears. Hundreds of bears continue to do so as part of the circus industry in this part of the world.