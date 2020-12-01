Man arrested as 25 dogs and four horses seized

Animals have been rehomed with local welfare organisations
Man arrested as 25 dogs and four horses seized

Tue, 01 Dec, 2020 - 10:36
Sarah Slater

A man has been arrested after 25 dogs and four horses were seized by gardaí.

The seizure was made in Callan, Co Kilkenny, on Monday at 1.20pm in a joint operation between gardaí and Kilkenny County Council under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

All the animals have been rehomed with local animal welfare organisations.

The animals were seized over concerns for their welfare.

The man in his 30s was arrested during the operation on suspicion of obstruction.

He is being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

