Knockane House Farm ‘on the market’ after reaching €1m guide price

Busy agent has three high-class farm properties for sale
Selling agent says October 16 is the final offers deadline in the sale of the 65-acre Knockane House farm near Castlemartyr, Co Cork.

Sat, 10 Oct, 2020 - 17:27
Conor Power

CCM Property Network continue to have a busy year with a brace of medium-sized holdings in West Cork. Meanwhile in East Cork, a 65-acre farm with Georgian mansion has now hit its €1 million guide price.

A 30-acre non-residential holding in the townland of Dangan More near Bandon is described by the selling agents as a “top-quality” grassland farm in a part of West Cork that has seen average prices for top quality land creep above the €10,000 mark to somewhere between €12,000 and €15,000 per acre. According to selling agent Jim O’Brien, this property – just 4km from Bandon off the Timoleague road – has been leased for a number of years but has been well maintained. It includes a yard with sheds and an old farmhouse.

“It’s very good land with lots of road frontage,” says Jim, “and there is plenty of local interest being shown in it.”

The price expectation is €450,000 (€15,000 per acre) and it’s currently under offer.

Not a million miles away in the townland of Currahoo near Ballinspittle, a 19-acre non-residential tillage holding with exceptional views overlooking the Bandon River is brand new to the market with a price guide of €240,000 (€12,600/acre).

“It’s part of a farm that was recently divided up between a family. It’s all in one field and has also been leased for quite a while,” says Jim. “The interest is very good so far but it’s very new to the market yet.”

Final offers will be received for the 65-acre Knockane House Farm near Castlemartyr on the 16th of October. Last featured on these pages on the 8th of August last, the property has received strong interest since and selling agent Éamonn O’Brien says that the property has reached its price guide of €1,000,000 and is “on the market and selling”.

Farming
