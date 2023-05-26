Irish aviation can be a model for climate action, says IATA chief

Use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), new hydrogen and electric propulsion systems and optimising offshore wind potential could see Irish aviation act as a model for global efforts to reach the climate goals set by the Paris Climate Agreement.

Irish airline executives will be among those gathering on June 4-6 in Instanbul, Türkiye, for the 2023 AGM of the International Air Transport Association. At IATA’s 2021 AGM, its 300 or so airline members committed to net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

Greater use of low-emission biofuels like SAF and new hydrogen propulsion systems are among a wealth of technologies in train. The Istanbul AGM is expected to feature updates on aviation sector carbon reduction efforts, like Aeroport de Montreal’s single-use plastics initiative and Sweden’s Northvolt development of aviation batteries for electric planes.

Simon McNamara, IATA’s country manager for the UK and Ireland, told the Irish Examiner he believes that Ireland has a very real opportunity to play a leading role in global aviation’s net-zero goals, and to enjoy a significant jobs dividend across a range of highly-skilled, climate-focused roles.

“The aviation industry’s net-zero carbon emissions target is focused on delivering maximum reduction in emissions at source, through the use of SAF, innovative new propulsion technologies, and other efficiency improvements (such as improvements to air traffic navigation) but also out-of-sector solutions like offsetting and carbon capture,” said Mr McNamara.

“The anticipated traffic of the industry in 2050 would likely generate 1.8 billion tonnes of carbon emissions if fuelled by traditional jet kerosene. In order to achieve net-zero emissions, 65% of the total emissions reductions will need to be achieved using SAF. This, in turn, would represent more than 450 billion litres of SAF annually by 2050, from every available sustainable feedstock.

“SAF production reached around 300 million litres in 2022 — a 200% increase on 2021 production of 100 million litres. This represents only a small fraction of the SAF needed, but nevertheless positions the SAF industry on the verge of an exponential capacity and production ramp-up toward an identified tipping point of 30 billion litres by 2030, with the right supporting policies,” he said.

At IATA’s AGM in Istanbul, airlines will review progress on the net-zero commitments they made in 2021. They will also note the commitments made in 2022 by member states of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) — including Ireland — to a long-term aspirational goal (LTAG) of net-zero CO2 emissions from aviation by 2050.

“These commitments spring from the industry’s conviction that it, and all forms of connectivity, are necessary for economic development,” said Simon McNamara. “Without SAF, governments will struggle to meet their climate goals as set by the Paris Climate Agreement and their commitments to economic growth, which is heavily reliant on aviation for tourism, trade, and connectivity.”

Balancing climate and economic goals

To find the right balance between climate and economic growth goals, Mr McNamara said that governments need to:

Provide strong incentives to encourage investment in SAF production, including tax credits, grants or other financial incentives;

Work with the sector to set ambitious SAF production targets;

Coordinate their actions through ICAO to ensure global uniformity in SAF regulations, sustainability standards, procedures, and organization.

Mr McNamara said: “Ireland might wish to explore the development of a Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) industry. A recent KPMG report commissioned by Irish aircraft leasers set out how if Ireland’s offshore wind resources were fully tapped, it is theoretically sufficient to produce 23Mt of Power to Liquid SAF per year — over 20 times Ireland’s actual (2019) jet fuel consumption. And this is the potential of just one technical pathway for SAF production.

“There is an opportunity for Ireland to generate and produce SAF and we would encourage the government to look at the options available to it. It has the potential to reduce reliance on importing oil, generate ‘green jobs’ and it would have a positive environmental impact.”

Mr McNamara added that there could also be opportunities to produce hydrogen and electric propulsion systems, which will grow in importance from 2035. Again, Ireland is well-positioned to seize the economic opportunities presented by global climate challenges.

“As an island nation, with an open economy and a large diaspora, air connectivity is indispensable to Ireland,” said Mr McNamara. “Yet during the Covid pandemic, air connectivity was dismantled. This had profound economic consequences, destroyed jobs, and inflicted misery on people.

“The aviation sector has immense potential as a strategic economic asset for Ireland over the medium to long term. This includes developing an industrial strategy that supports the investment needed to enable airlines to deliver on their commitment to achieving net zero carbon by 2050,” he said.

“Aviation should be recognised as a key facilitator of wider objectives such as reigniting and renewing the economy, addressing climate change (through energy transition) and putting Ireland at the heart of Europe.”