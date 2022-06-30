EKSA Star Engine E5000 Pro headset with 7.1 surround sound for immersive gaming

The EKSA Star Engine E5000 Pro is a gaming headset with lots of features, great looks for gamers and a price-to-performance ratio that’s hard to beat by bigger brands.

Design and features

EKSA Star Engine E5000 Pro gaming headphones come with all the necessary cables to connect to most devices. Picture EKSA.

The E5000 Pro features a metal headband with thick foam padding and faux leather covering. On each side, there’s a luminous green coiled wire that leads down to the earcups. At the bottom of the headband on the outside are three vertical matching green stripes.

The ear muffs also use thick padding with faux leather with outlined ‘L’ and ‘R’ green letters on either side on the inside.

The outside of the circular cups have grills and behind these are green LEDs that light up to match the rest of the green aesthetic when connected.

EKSA Star Engine E5000 Pro with green accents. Picture Noel Campion.

On the left is the volume dial, mic mute button and a toggle button that switches the headset from stereo sound to virtual 7.1 surround sound.

There’s also a detachable mic that’s adjustable and features an AI-powered ENC chip that improves vocal clarity while also reducing background noise.

The headset is compatible with practically any device and comes with USB, USB-C, and 3.5mm audio cables. It will work on PCs, Macs, smartphones, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. As long as the device supports wired headsets, they should function regardless of your preferred gaming platform. On smartphones, iPads with USB-C and my MacBook, I was able to use the USB-C cable with no need for additional software.

Comfort and use

EKSA Star Engine E5000 Pro features comfy ear muff padding. Picture Noel Campion.

The headband offers excellent comfort and a decent amount of adjustability. I found the ear cups large enough to fully fit my ears inside without touching the sides. Overall comfort and fit is good and I had no problems wearing them for long periods of time.

The buttons are nice and raised making them easy to find and use. The large volume dial is far enough away from the buttons to make it easy to find. The mic and USB-C ports are nice and deep for a good solid connection to avoid easy disconnects or damage.

Wired for sound

EKSA Star Engine E5000 Pro. Picture Noel Campion.

The built-in 7.1 surround sound is a unique feature and there’s no requirement for extra software for it to work although you can install 7.1 drivers to set your preferred sound effect (Windows only). When switching between stereo and surround sound you can hear the difference in games and movies that support it. The result is a more immersive experience, especially in games.

In games, 7.1 adds to the experience but also to the gameplay because you can clearly hear where sounds are coming from. What makes this great is that if you don’t like the virtual surround sound you can go back to stereo with a simple push of a button.

EKSA Star Engine E5000 Pro gaming headphones. Picture EKSA.

The sound is clear and precise right through the frequency range but the bass is lacking a little. They work well for listening to music too but the lack of Bluetooth does limit them a little.

The mic clearly picks up vocals and those on the other end said my voice was crystal clear with no audible background noise.

I also love the adjustability of the mic that can be pushed out of the way when not in use or taken off completely.

Verdict

The EKSA Star Engine E5000 Pro offers exceptional performance and features for a gaming headset. It sounds really good too and the 7.1 surround is a nice feature to have. As headphones go, these are one of the more comfortable I've used.

For more, go to ESKA