Tech ideas to help you stick to those new year resolutions

It’s that time of year again where we make new year’s resolutions and set new goals. For some of us, it might be to start a new hobby, for more of us perhaps, it’s to get fitter or start a new health kick. Here are a few tech ideas that may help you along the way.

Smart Skipping Rope

The Renpho skipping rope combines the simplicity of the humble skipping robe with Bluetooth technology to both track and motivates you to get fit and achieve new goals.

The Renpho say the skipping robe is suitable for ages 15 to 70 at any fitness level, provides highly customised and convenient exercises based on the user's biometric data.

Ease of use

To get the most from the Renpho skipping robe you’ll need to download the Renpho Fit app for both Android and iOS. The next step is to pair the robe with your phone via the app and that’s it.

There are three modes: free jump, time countdown, and numbers countdown, as well as a built-in microprocessor and three sensitive and precise hall sensors that can count for each jump and ensure data correctness.

The skipping rope syncs with the app, allowing you to quickly analyse and manage their workout data, including skip time, total skip number, calories burned, and tangles, in order to achieve their fitness goals.

The app is great for setting quick goals and pushing yourself. I am far from fit and really had to push myself to put in the time over the last few weeks to test all the features. While a bog-standard skipping robe will do the same thing physically, I found the Renpho challenged me in a way that was both fun and constructive. All of the personal little daily goals are rewarding and the big bonus is that you can see your progress over time.

I paired the skipping robe with an iPhone and Apple Watch. What’s cool is that you can track your skipping workouts within the Apple Fitness app where it records things like the time and average heart rate.

No ordinary robe

The Renpho smart skipping rope, is an easily adjustable rope, lightweight and portable design, it can be used indoors or outdoors, providing for a handy workout anywhere.

The rope is 3M/9.85FT PVC steel wire rope that is robust and non-tangling and can be used on practically any surface. The primary handle is finished with a soft touch and a non-slip foam grip, as well as an LCD display that gives users a clear view of the rope data. The kit includes two AAA batteries, which simply slip into the handle where the LCD screen is placed.

The new Speed Jump Rope is available from Renpho for€29.99

Smart Tape Measure

With its retractable tape to measure body-part circumferences in both inches and centimetres, Renpho's Smart Tape Measure can graph and track your body measures over time via the free Renpho app to track weight reduction, muscle gain, fitness and even things like pregnancy.

Long pressing the [M] button changes between the symbol “-” on the LCD display for length measurement and the symbol “O” on the LCD display for body circumference measurement, making switching between the two modes simple.

What makes the tap so easy to use is the easy-lock hook which makes taking your body measurements quick and easy on your own. The tape is 1.5m (60-inch) long and functions like most tape measures with inches on one size and centimetres on the other side.

The button on the side allows the tape to be held in position and a press and hold will release it back into the body of the device. The numbers on the tape are easy to read but the large monochrome display makes it even easier to read measurements.

Renpho app

The app has 12 different body measurements to track but you can also add additional ‘custom’ body parts. It takes a little time to select and then measure each body part but the app displays details in real-time from the Renpho tape measure — all you have to do is hit the save button to record the new measurement.

The Smart Tape Measure is available from Renpho for €29.99