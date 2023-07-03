Irish manufacturing sends out a warning ahead of two key Government forecasts

***embargo to midnight tonight Sunday***
“Foreign client demand deteriorated for the 13th successive month and at a strong rate overall,” the survey found.
On Tuesday, the Government will publish its updated economic forecasts which it submits to the Economic Commission before unveiling its 2024 budget in September.
Also on Tuesday, the Department of Finance will publish the latest exchequer returns that will show the amounts the Government has collected in tax revenues in June and the amounts of spending departments have undertaken in the month.
The tax revenue figures and corporation tax receipts, in particular, will again be scrutinised, but not for the usual reasons of the stellar amounts paid by a small number of multinationals that accounted for the lion’s share of the record €22.5bn the Government collected in company taxes last year.
This time, there are some early signs of a potential slowdown in some parts of the multinational economy, following its huge ramp-up in recent years.
In its quarterly report, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) last week signalled as a potential cause of concern the slowdown in exports from pharma in the opening months of this year.
There was better news on price inflation: Input costs fell amid “moderations” in raw materials, with falls in electricity and gas costs also helping.