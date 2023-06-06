Tolls on national road network to rise from July 1

The Department of Transport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) have confirmed that tolls on the country’s national road network are to increase from July 1.

It follows the conclusion of the Government’s six-month deferment of toll increases. Tolls had been due to rise at the start of the year in line with an inflation increase but this was delayed.

TII on Tuesday released a statement confirming the toll increases are driven by the current rate of inflation (CPI) which increased to 8.6% between August 2021 and August 2022.

A spokesman for the Department of Transport confirmed the deferred toll price will apply from July 1, pointing to the TII statutory notices on the increases.

There are 10 toll roads on the national road network — eight are operated under a Public Private Partnership model and two are operated directly on behalf of TII, which are the M50 and Dublin Port Tunnel.

Tolls on the M50 are to increase by 30c for cars without tags to €3.50, while cars with video accounts will see an increase from €2.70 to €2.90.

Cars with tags face a 20c increase to €2.30 and TII pointed out there has been no increase on motor car tolls on the M50 for registered vehicles with tags for 10 years to July 1, 2023.

On the M1, M7, M8, N6, N25 at Waterford and N18 Limerick Tunnel, tolls for cars will increase from €2 to €2.10 while on the M3, car tolls will rise 10c to €1.60.

On the M4 there will be an increase of 20c for cars to €3.20.

The Dublin Port Tunnel is the only toll where there will be no increase.

Last November, the proposed increases and their timing in the context of cost of living pressures caused division in Government and the timing was criticised by the then taoiseach and tánaiste, Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar. Transport Minister Eamon Ryan indicated in interview he accepted the proposed increases.

It is understood the delay to the toll increases will cost the State at least €12.5m to cover the lost revenue for TII and the toll road operators.

The TII statement said "toll revenue is used for purposes including motorway maintenance, toll collection and operations, and for the maintenance of the wider national road network".